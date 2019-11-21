Orange Launch Crush Acoustic 30

Orange Amplification is delighted to launch the Crush Acoustic 30, extending its’ range of acoustic amplification products.

The new Crush Acoustic 30 is designed to project clear, distinct sounds with its angled construction and 30 Watts of power. It comes with two channels with built-in reverb and chorus across both. The global notch filter reduces feedback efficiently and precisely with one control. The Crush Acoustic 30 is lightweight, portable and battery powered. True to Orange’s traditions, it is simple, versatile and affordable.

The Crush Acoustic 30 twin channel capability, packed with many advanced features, makes this compact combo extremely flexible and perfect for live performance, busking or practicing at home. Channel 1 is the dedicated acoustic guitar channel. It is equipped with a pad switch which can take off up to 10dB, helping users maintain a clean signal for higher output instruments. This channel is also armed with a 3-band EQ which allows quick sound changes and a colour switch which boosts presence and cuts the midrange frequencies a little. Channel 2 features XLR input, meaning it can be used with a second guitar or a microphone. The phantom power is switchable as is the mic/line input.

The high quality effects included in Orange’s new acoustic amp offer everything a guitarist could need for a polished, distinctive sound. The Reverb and Chorus effects can be blended between the two channels offering a wide acoustic sound range. The global notch filter adjusts the frequency of the narrow-Q filter to help combat feedback, vital for every live performer.

The 8” Voice of the World speaker has been especially designed for the Crush Acoustic 30. It delivers 30 Watts of power ensuring a guitarists’ sound will be heard in crowded club or busy street. The cab, available in orange or black livery, has a tilted design to ensure sound is projected in the right direction to draw in the crowds. Plus, the 3.5mm Aux-In is perfect to plug in a phone or bluetooth receiver device to allow playing along to backing tracks.

The compact Crush Acoustic 30, can be carried easily and used anywhere. It can be powered by either AA batteries or the supplied DC adaptor. At full volume the batteries will provide three hours of playing time or 5 hours at 50% volume.

To find out more about the Orange Crush Acoustic 30 please go to https://orangeamps.com/crush-acoustic-30/