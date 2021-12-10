Orange Animal Unveils New Single “Free or On the Run” Off Upcoming “Donut Shopping” EP

Touring band Orange Animal shares their new single “Free or on the Run,” today. This latest single is a rock and roll soundscape – mixing wild guitars, moving vocals and an avalanche of explosive noise.

Singer/songwriter John Ramsey once again has brought his unique perspective and vision when it comes to creating this latest release, by fusing a type of psychedelic soundscapes with pure, unapologetic rock and roll.

“Free or on The Run” tells the story of the line between life and death and that we will chase the light- whether done free or on the run.

Here’s what songwriter John Ramsey says of the new single:

“This song began as an intro piece – a more sonic exploration. I was really working with the Earthquaker Devices Avalanche Run pedal and exploring the musical possibilities of that when the rest of the song and feeling came to be. I firmly believe that certain guitars write certain songs. In this case, it was a guitar pedal.”

The forthcoming album “Donut Shopping” will be released in early 2022. You will hear the influences like Will Oldham, Leonard Cohen, Led Zeppelin, Cream and Black Sabbath coming through at various times.

ABOUT ORANGE ANIMAL

Orange Animal got its start as the brainchild of Ramsey. “It was about four and a half years ago, Adam [Thurman] and I got together and started playing in the basement of my house,” Ramsey says. “I had some songs that I wanted to write. We found a practice space at the Rock & Roll City Studios. Then we went on Craigslist to find another player which was how we met Bill [Derivan] in July 2017.” “I had recently moved to Cleveland and didn’t know any musicians, so I was putting myself out there,” Derivan adds. Ramsey says he just “really wanted people to just play music.” “He [Derivan] responds to the ad, and I did have mace with me at the audition just in case. We have had a couple people who have been in and out, but this is the core of the band.”