Orange Animal Releases New Single “The Beach” Ahead of Halloween Viper Room Show

Cleveland-based group Orange Animal shares their new single “The Beach,” a first peek into the music from “Donut Shopping,” their latest project due out this winter. A showcase of blues-rock-folk, the track is fueled by beach-dreamy lyrics and what feels like a stormy intersection of classic rock styles from the 70’s and 90’s.

“The Beach” is, on first listen, a straightforward song about a day at the beach but, in classic Orange Animal fashion, is also a complex rhythmical and melodic composition and a lyrically intense and fulsome rumination on the gravity of time against the musings of a beautiful day at the ocean. As lead singer John Ramsey explains:

“The Beach” takes me to this mood and peaceful place in time – the beautiful innocence that is a day at the beach. But it’s not without storms and the gravity of time always calling for us.”

With new songs and a forthcoming project in the winter, Orange Animal will head to Los Angeles for the first time, to play the Viper Room October 28th.

ABOUT ORANGE ANIMAL

Orange Animal got its start as the brainchild of Ramsey. “It was about two and a half years ago, Adam [Thurman] and I got together and started playing in the basement of my house,” Ramsey says. “I had some songs that I wanted to write. We found a practice space at the Rock & Roll City Studios. Then we went on Craigslist to find another player which was how we met Bill [Derivan] in July 2017.” “I had a recently moved to Cleveland and didn’t know any musicians, so I was putting myself out there,” Derivan adds. Ramsey says he just “really wanted people to just play music.” “He [Derivan] responds to the ad, and I did have mace with me at the audition just in case. We have had a couple people who have been in and out, but this is the core of the band.”

