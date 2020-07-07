Orange Amps Launch FS1 Mini Footswitch

Orange Amplification extends its range of footswitches with the introduction of the FS1 Mini, the perfect complement to the single-button FS1 and dual-button FS2. The new FS1 Mini is small enough to fit in the palm of your hand and answers frequent requests from Orange users to make smaller pedals to give them more room on pedalboards and improve portability.

The FS1 Mini is housed in a study metal casing finished with the company’s timeless design and style and comes with a sheet of Orange’s classic icon stickers allowing users to personalise its use. It has a single orange LED indicator, a single foot switch and a 1/4” jack on the back to connect the footswitch to an amp with any length of cable. It is perfect for all Orange amplifiers and its standard latching design and TS (mono) jack connection means it is also suitable for many other types of equipment. At just over 200g and measuring 8.7 x 3 x 3.7cm the best things really do come in small packages and as an official Orange accessory it complements any Orange amp.

Ideal for allowing users to toggle the amplifier’s functions at the tap of a switch the FS1 Mini can be used to Switch Channels on all Orange twin channel valve amplifiers including the Crush 20, Crush 20RT, Crush 35 and Crush Pro amps. It can be used for Reverb on the Rockerverb and Crush Pro Amps and for Attenuator with the Rockerverb and Dual Dark series. Alternatively it can be used as a Master Volume Lift for the OR50, EQ Lift with the Custom Shop 50 plus Global and Gain Boost for the OR100. Other uses include Blend for the OB1 Series, Compression using the 4 Stroke Series and so much more.

The Orange icon stickers supplied features twelve graphics of the most popular foot-switchable channels options (Mute, Clean Channel, Dirty/Fat Channel, Reverb, EQ Lift, Attenuator, Depth, Speed, Volume, Compression, Blend, Gain) with an additional three blank stickers for users to customise. Orange has famously used these graphics on their amps since the early 70s when founder Cliff Cooper was inspired by seeing new road signs.

The FS1 Mini is available through Orange Retailers and to find out more about the product visit https://orangeamps.com/