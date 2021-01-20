Orange Amplification to Raise Funds For ‘Habitat For Humanity’

Orange Amplification recently asked its customers to nominate a charitable cause for the company to support. After thousands of entries the company is proud to announce they will be raising funds for ‘Habitat for Humanity‘ whose objectives are to “…build strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter. Housing poverty around the world is so widespread, that we need to engage in many ways to solve housing problems. Together with our partners and volunteers, we provide new housing solutions and opportunities for people in need of decent shelter.”

To help raise funds for the charity, Orange ambassador Marcus King kindly signed one of the company’s ‘amp in a pedal’, a Terror Stamp, which is now up on eBay for auction. 100% of the proceeds will go directly to Habitat for Humanity. Marcus was recently nominated for a Grammy and is widely regarded as one of the most exciting young blues guitarists to break through in decades described by Rolling Stone Magazine as an ‘electrifying performer’.

Follow the auction, which ends on the 16th January 2020, and bid on Ebay at https://www.ebay.com/itm/402634870386. To help choose another cause for Orange Amplification to support, register your Orange gear here. Further information on the auction and story will be covered on the Orange Blog page here.