Orange Amplification Present The Pedal Baby 100 Amp

Orange Amplification proudly present the Pedal Baby 100. A 100W class A/B power amplifier, designed for the touring musician. Neutral-sounding but still flattering, it’s perfect for guitarists running pedal boards, modellers or digital processors. Light, compact and built for the road; fly dates and changing venues are all taken in its stride. See the product demo video here.

CLASS A/B POWER AMP: While Class D amps are favoured for their efficiency, Class A/B amps have a certain “feel” that you can’t get any other way. The Pedal Baby 100 gives guitarists back the dynamics, punch and natural sound that is missing in modern power amps. Plus, Class A/B amps produce real power through standard guitar cabs; 100W into 8 ohms and 70W into 16 Ohms, to be precise.

Inspired by valve amp design, the Pedal Baby 100 uses a Class A, single-ended front end. Forget sterile-sounding Solid State amps, the Pedal Baby 100 keeps all of your tone’s mojo, then adds a bit more. EQ DESIGNED FOR PEDALS: Different to traditional guitar amplifiers, the EQ has been designed to be flatter and more neutral. At 12 o’clock (neutral) the EQ cuts out allowing the tone to be exactly what your pedals define. With a responsive Bass and Treble control, guitarists can tune their cabinet to get the tone they’re REALLY looking for.

