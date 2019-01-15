Orange Amplification Introduce TremLord 30

Orange Amplification is proud to announce their most vintage guitar amplifier ever, the TremLord 30, a 30w 1×12 all valve guitar combo with built-in valve driven tremolo and reverb. Orange have done it differently again – making a fifties inspired amp for the modern player, see the TremLord in action here.

Designed in the UK by Orange’s Technical Director, Ade Emsley and built with clean players in mind, the TremLord features: –

EL84 valves giving loads of clean headroom, making it the perfect platform for all guitar pedals.

Valve Tremolo with two foot switchable speeds giving versatile depth control, play the guitar not the amp's controls.

A two spring Reverb tank offering masses of reverb with springs that can be heard, making it deeper, splashier and crashier.

A post – tremolo FX loop allows players to use proper, built in tremolo anywhere in a modern FX chain.

A specially designed premium Lavoce 12" speaker which is smooth, clean and warm with a clear defined sound.

Headroom (30/15 Watts) or Bedroom (2 Watts/1 Watt) Switch for practice or recording at low volume levels.

Created with the same high quality parts and exceptional attention to detail as all Orange amps, throw anything at this versatile amp and it simply takes it in its stride. Stop looking back for the perfect retro amp and look forward to trying the TremLord.

Check it out at the Orange Amplification booth #4644, Hall D where all the other Orange products can also be seen.