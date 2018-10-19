Orange Amplification And Rough Trade Announce Collaboration

Orange Amplification is delighted to announce it will be partnering with Rough Trade to provide sound equipment for artist performances, enabling both iconic British companies to continue to support and champion live music.

Celebrating its fiftieth year, Orange Amplification has always been at the cutting edge of music sound and amplification. The company is renowned for its ‘British tone’ which is revered across the globe and has long been respected for the help, support and encouragement it gives to artists and musicians.

As one of the most respected and loved music retailers, Rough Trade has focused on emphasising the social aspect of exciting music. The independent company has a global reputation hosting free in-store gigs performed with the highest specification of staging and sound equipment. Its stages at Rough Trade East, Nottingham and Bristol Stores will now be graced with a range of Orange Amps.

Stephen Godfroy, Co-Owner, Rough Trade commented “Rough Trade are proud and excited to partner with Orange Amps for all our UK in-store live events. Their independent heritage and five decades of craftsmanship are qualities we’re proud to celebrate with our extensive programme of events, featuring their iconic amps in our Bristol, Nottingham and East London backline spec for bands to enjoy. We look forward to celebrating their 50th Anniversary with them later in the year – here’s to another 50!”

The three Rough Stage live stage areas are now equipped with an amplification selection that includes Rocker 32’s, 4 Strokes, OBC410’s and more. The Rocker 32 is probably the perfect, portable, all valve stereo amp combo for guitarists. It has the classic Orange mojo in abundance with a small stage footprint. The 4 Stroke is the amp for discerning and demanding modern bass players delivering powerful tones with a natural, rounded emphasis, combined with the classic OBC410 the two together produce a highly focused sound giving tons of great low end which allow the mids to shine through.

Previous Orange Ambassadors to have graced the Rough Trade stages include Slaves as well as Everything Everything and The Cribs. Upcoming in-store events include Jon Spencer, Connan Mockasin, John Grant and Bobby Gillespie.

To find out more about Orange Amps, its gear and ambassadors please go to

https://orangeamps.com/ . To find out more about Rough Trade, its stores and live gigs please go to https://www.roughtrade.com/regions

