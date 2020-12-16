Orange Amplification 2020 #wishgranted Giveaway

Once again Orange Amplification will be granting wishes for 2020, a sure sign that Christmas is not too far away. The annual #wishgranted giveaway has become a huge event worldwide since its inception in December 2013.

Orange’s #wishgranted giveaway is the company’s way of saying thank you to all those that have supported the company through these challenging times. Each day there will be four prize packages, one large prize, including an amp, and three smaller ones such as Orange headphones, pedals and merchandise. The competition is open to everyone, worldwide with Orange covering all delivery and custom charges.

To enter, visit any Orange product page on their website and click the prize draw button at the top of the page. Alternatively enter by liking, commenting or sharing any #wishgranted post on the company’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages. Wishes must be posted between 12.00pm on the 1st and 20:00pm (GMT) on the 23rd December 2020. Winners will be announced daily from 12th through to the 23rd December on orangeamps.com and their socials. The more times you enter the higher the chance of winning!

Cliff Cooper, CEO and founder of Orange Amplification commented ‘Christmas is going to be different this year, so I hope #wishgranted will make people’s wishes for products they have always wanted come true and lift spirits at this time of giving’.

To be in with a chance to win this Christmas, enter the #wishgranted prize draw and make a wish. Good luck to all who enter.

Orange is ‘Where The Magic Happens®’.