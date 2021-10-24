Optacure Delivers Heartfelt Melancholy On New Single “Mingaw”

Independent bedroom pop singer-songwriter Optacure released his tender single “ Mingaw ” out now . This undeniably poetic track relishes in simple, yet meaningful production, showcasing a palpable heaviness expressed through thoughtful lyricism. “Mingaw” tells a personal story of solitude from two perspectives: the lonely, and the one looking after the lonely. This project was intensely vulnerable and demanding for Optacure; “Mingaw” represents the feeling of sorrow inherent to being isolated from the warmth of love. With such a powerful message, the Queensland based artist took the time he needed to deliver a gorgeous demonstration of truly emotional music.

This track – stripped down to the delicate vulnerability of acoustic guitar embellished with decadent background vocals – authentically captures the depth of loneliness, admiration, and hope for a happy ending. Arpeggiated electric guitar caresses Optacures soulful vocals while weaving a sparkling element of brightness throughout the track. The songwriter begins the song with a warming declaration of love: “It’s the glow when I see you soar, and I want you to know you ignite my soul.” This first verse is bursting at the seams with passion, painstakingly articulating the profound experience of an all encompassing infatuation before ruminating on the melancholic aspects of romance. “When I’m alone, I cannot grow old,” the artist whispers, “and when I am strong, I am also alone.” Optacure pushes himself to lean into the full scope of emotions that come with longing for someone on “Mingaw.

For Optacure, the creative process for this song was extremely long and tedious. He aimed to create a project that was musically intricate while highlighting his hauntingly poetic lyrics; it is clear that the emerging artist did just that. In collaboration with Debb (Vocals, BGV) and Emmanuel Aguila (Producer), “Mingaw” came together in a minimalistic masterpiece that is bound to tug at the heart strings of every listener.

"Mingaw" is available on all major streaming platforms now!

