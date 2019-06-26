Opportunity Now Open For Musicians – The 16th Annual Acoustic Music Awards

Registration is now open for the 16th Annual IAMA (International Acoustic Music Awards); this is great opportunity for music artists everywhere. IAMA is the preeminent awards for musicians, promotes excellence in acoustic music performance and artistry. Acoustic artists in various genres can gain exciting radio and web exposure through this competition. Participating sponsors include Acoustic Cafe and Sirius XM Satellite Radio. Music artists stand a chance to win awards in eight different categories: Best Male Artist, Best Female Artist, Best Group/Duo, Folk, Americana/Roots/AAA, Instrumental, Open (any musical style or genre), Bluegrass/Country, etc. There will also be an Overall Grand Prize winner awarded to the top winner worth over US$11,000, which includes radio promotion to over 250 radio stations in US and Canada.

IAMA is sponsored by: D’Addario Strings, New Music Weekly, Loggins Promotion, Airplay Access, Sirius XM Radio, Acoustic Café Radio Show, MixButton, MusicGateway.com, Kari Estrin Management & Consulting, and Sonicbids.com

In its 16th year, IAMA has a proven track record of winners going on to get signed and hit the Billboard Charts. Meghan Trainor was discovered by IAMA seven years ago and is now a global superstar with #1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 Charts with “All About That Bass” (#1 for 9 weeks) and #1 on The Billboard 200 Charts with her debut album “Title”, won for a Grammy award for Best New Artist in 2016. Meghan hit #46 on the Billboard Charts again this year again with “No Excuses”. Meghan has a staggering 9 songs so far on the Billboard Hot 100 Charts so far, enough to release a “Greatest Hits Album” in her young career. The 2nd Annual IAMA winner Zane Williams’s winning song was recorded by country music star Jason Michael Carroll, that song hit #14 on Billboard Country Charts and #99 on Billboard Hot 100 Charts. Jeff Gutt, a finalist at the 9th Annual IAMA was a runner-up on X-Factor USA. Charlie Dore (known for her #1 hit “Pilot of the Airwaves”) was the top winner in 2008.

Critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Jonatha Brooke (see pictured) won top honors at the recent 15th Annual IAMA (International Acoustic Music Awards) with her song “Put the Gun Down”. She also won Best Female Artist. Jonatha was previously signed to MCA Records and Elektra records. Currently Jonatha, who lives in Minneapolis, is touring her recently released CD Midnight Hallelujah, working on two new musicals, and plans on performing more dates of 4 Noses in various cities. A 5 song EP of new songs will be released soon.

STARS AMONG THE WINNERS AND FINALISTS

Bertie Higgins, known for his #1 hit “Key Largo” and Top 10 hit “Just Another Day in Paradise” is a finalist in the Best Folk category. Singer-Songwriter Rory Block won a runner-up award in the Best Female Artist category. She was previously signed to Chrysalis records and Rounder records.

The deadline to enter is November 8th. For more information, click here.