Onoleigh Releases Heart-wrenching New Single “Make It Hurt”

Breakout country artist Onoleigh once again enthralls listeners with today’s release of her powerful new single, “Make It Hurt,” written by Maren Morris, Rhett Akins, and Chris DeSefano. The song, produced by Brandon Hood (Sam Hunt, Rascal Flatts, Jimmie Allen), premiered with Taste of Country. As she sings about loss and heartbreak in this bold power ballad, Onoleigh proves that she is a name to be remembered and a force to be reckoned with.

“I feel so blessed to be releasing a song written by idols of mine!” Onoleigh gushed about her new single. “It not only speaks to something I’m personally going through, but can hopefully be relatable for others going through something similar.”

Listen to “Make It Hurt” HERE.

About Onoleigh:

Originally from Champaign, Illinois, Onoleigh is a Nashville-based country singer-songwriter who has written with Brandon Hood (Sam Hunt, Rascal Flatts, Jimmie Allen), John Oates (Hall and Oates), and Nathan Chapman (Taylor Swift.) She has opened for artists like Joe Nichols and Rodney Atkins, and is a frequent performer at Blake Shelton’s Ole Red club in Nashville. She recently released her debut single “Ghost Stories” produced by Hood, which amassed over 20,000 streams in its first month of release. 2021 will also bring the release her debut EP, featuring songs “Hey There Walls” co-written with Nathan Chapman (Taylor Swift) and John Oates (Hall & Oates) and “Beautifully Broken” co-written with Hood. Onoleigh is a graduate of The University of Missouri, where she earned a degree in Social Work. Influenced by her upbringing and experiences, her main goal as an artist is to speak for the speechless and love the unlovable through themes of independence, confidence, and kindness.(https://onoleigh.com)

Contact:

Kate Richardson

Richlynn Group

kate@richlynngroup.com

www.richlynngroup.com