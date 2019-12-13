Online Platform Songwriting University Launches In Nashville, TN

Songwriting University is providing experienced or novice songwriters one-on-one access to the world’s top songwriters. Based in Nashville, TN, this online platform allows you to book a 2 hour session online or in-person with a hit songwriter. The new endeavor is headed up by former A&R Executive / Producer extraordinaire Michael Blanton (Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith), and entrepreneur Gary Glover(founder of “Nashville Arts & Entertainment Magazine”), along with prolific songwriters Billy Sprague and Joe Beck.

“Co-writing with great songwriters is one of the best ways to hone your craft. Collaborating with experienced professionals not only broadens your musical and lyrical scope, but it can also expand your network to get songs heard and possibly recorded,” says multi-award winning songwriting, producer, playwright, and musician Wayne Kirkpatrick. “Songwriting University creates the opportunity to connect with seasoned songwriters you could never connect with otherwise and help raise your game.”

Songwriting University is kicking off its launch by hosting an online songwriting competition with a $10,000 grand prize. Other cash prizes will be awarded to the winner and runner up in each genre category. Original songs can be entered now at songwritingu.com.

The company’s growing faculty of Grammy-winning songwriters have over 3,000 major song cuts and over 100 #1 songs in country, pop, Christian and foreign music combined. Their writers have written with or for Dolly Parton, Amy Grant, Kenny Loggins, Smokey Robinson, Rascal Flatts, Kenny Rogers, The Oak Ridge Boys, Billy Currington, Garth Brooks, and George Strait just to name a few.

Songwriting University enables songwriters at every level to collaborate, learn from, and write a song with a successful songwriter via live video from anywhere on the planet or in person. Songwriting University offers the ultimate real-world solution for those wanting to perfect their songwriting skills without having to empty their pockets at a 4-year institution. The founders and faculty at Songwriting University are all thrilled at the opportunity to discover and mentor the next generation of songwriters.