ONErpm Opens 6 New Offices Within Asia

ONErpm announced the openings of 6 new offices in Asia. With these additional operations, ONErpm is cementing its position as a truly global company, now with 43 offices around the world. The new offices are located in the Philippines, Malaysia, Greater China, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam. In the last 2 years ONErpm has rapidly expanded in Europe, and Africa with great success, while strengthening its stronghold in Brazil and Latin America. For example, ONErpm Turkey, as of this writing, has 3 songs in the top 10 (Aman Güzel Yavas Yürü (Halodayi, Azer Bülbül) #1, Caney (UZI) #4, N’Aptigini Bilmesem de (BLOK3) #8). The ONErpm Africa offices, which opened in 2021, have had numerous hits including this summer’s viral hit “Ojapiano” by Kcee. Key artist signings in these new territories include Ethan Low (CA/MY), brb (SG), AViVA (AU), The 046 (AU), Tia Gostelow (AU), Desmond Cheese (AU), Sydney Yungins (AU), Woodcut Records (NZ), Babychair (MY), Armor (TH), Jh4y (TH), CLAUDIA (MY), KIRE (TW), CLUB BOYBND (CA/KR), Highvyn (US/KR), Kasper (MY/AU) and HNATA (ID).

Rick Butterworth, APAC Director of Business Development, who opened the ONErpm Australia office in 2022, put together a team of industry veterans in each hub who bring extensive experience and devotion to help ONErpm’s creators and content owners succeed.

ONErpm’s first hire in Asia was Isaac Miranda, based in Malaysia who now heads up business operations and marketing for the APAC region. Initially making his mark in artist management and development, his expertise in digital activations has also seen him build a strong portfolio of acclaimed international artists and renowned brands.

Lachmi Baviera is the Territory Director for the Philippines. She served on the faculty of the country’s only Music Business School, MINT College where she connected with aspiring artists and emerging labels… Previously she served as General Manager of Warner Music and Country Manager for The Orchard.

Dorcas Chiu serves as Territory Director for Greater China and she’s also the Founder and Director of ARCtistry, a content management and consulting agency for the music industry. Previously, she was at Sony Music Greater China as Project Manager for International Business, exporting local artists to overseas markets.

With 25 years of experience connecting global audiences with Indonesian artists, music, and culture, Aldo Sianturi is ONErpm’s Territory Director for Indonesia. He has extensive knowledge and passion for music, culture, marketing, and digital strategy and strong relationships with major and independent record labels, artists, and artist management. Previously he’s been with Demajors, Billboard Indonesia, Musik Bagus, Believe, SAE Institute Jakarta, Radio A 96.7 FM, Aksara Records, Universal Music Indonesia, MIDEM Music Conference as well as a journalist for Aneka Yess! Magazine.

Having spent the past 12 years connecting top-tier artists to Australia in the live space, Thailand Territory Director Krittaya Teppaitoon brings to ONErpm an unparalleled network and a wealth of knowledge about the Thai market. Prior to joining ONErpm, Krittaya established and operated Mask Off Group, through which she became the go-to operator for a plethora of successful acts. She was also the president of the Thai Musician Association.

Driven by a love for music and a commitment to elevating Vietnam’s musical landscape, Territory Director Bryan Le has over 12 years of experience in the industry. He’s embraced various roles such as Creative Director, Music Director, Event Organizer, Community Developer, Music Publisher, Artist Manager, and Music Project Manager. He’s also been a key component in orchestrating major music festivals such as Future Now and others.

