Doug Adkins

“One Kiss” from Doug Adkins latest CD “A Cowboys’ Life”: Radio/Media Download

Doug Adkins latest single “One Kiss,” comes of the newly released CD “A Cowboys’ Life.” Doug Adkins is known first as a songwriter having written well over 200 songs and having recorded 10 CDs. Traditional Country Music and heart grabbing ballads are synonymous with Doug Adkins!

Additional Artist/Song Information:

Artist Name: Doug Adkins
Song Title: One Kiss
Publishing: Lyric Mountain
Publishing Affiliation: BMI
Album Title: A Cowboys’ Life
Record Label: Lyric Mountain
Record Label:
Lyric Mountain
Doug Adkins
1 (701) 214 – 4816
dougadkinscountry@gmail.com

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

two + three =