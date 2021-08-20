“One Kiss” from Doug Adkins latest CD “A Cowboys’ Life”: Radio/Media Download
Doug Adkins latest single “One Kiss,” comes of the newly released CD “A Cowboys’ Life.” Doug Adkins is known first as a songwriter having written well over 200 songs and having recorded 10 CDs. Traditional Country Music and heart grabbing ballads are synonymous with Doug Adkins!
Additional Artist/Song Information:
Artist Name: Doug Adkins
Song Title: One Kiss
Publishing: Lyric Mountain
Publishing Affiliation: BMI
Album Title: A Cowboys’ Life
Record Label: Lyric Mountain
|Doug Adkins
|1 (701) 214 – 4816
|dougadkinscountry@gmail.com