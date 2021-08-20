“One Kiss” from Doug Adkins latest CD “A Cowboys’ Life”: Radio/Media Download

Doug Adkins latest single “One Kiss,” comes of the newly released CD “A Cowboys’ Life.” Doug Adkins is known first as a songwriter having written well over 200 songs and having recorded 10 CDs. Traditional Country Music and heart grabbing ballads are synonymous with Doug Adkins!

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Doug Adkins

Song Title: One Kiss

Publishing: Lyric Mountain

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: A Cowboys’ Life

Record Label: Lyric Mountain