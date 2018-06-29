On-Sale Date Announced For Inaugural FGL Fest

FGL Fest

BMLG RECORDS duo FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE (FGL) will launch their inaugural outdoor FGL FEST at the INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY (IMS) on SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 8th. The lineup will also include COLE SWINDELL, NELLY, RAELYNN, JILLIAN JACQUELINE, MASON RAMSEY, RILEY GREEN, and STEPHANIE QUAYLE. The event coincides with the BIG MACHINE 400 AT THE BRICKYARD POWERED BY FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE race taking place at the IMS on SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 9th.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning FRIDAY, JULY 6th at 10a (ET) via TICKETMASTER, LIVE NATION, and the IMS. FGL’s fan club community will have first presale ticket access beginning MONDAY, JULY 2nd at 10a (ET).