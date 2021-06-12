On-Air Radio Personality April Duran Launches Rag House Media

April Duran is an on-air personality for Hot 103.9FM, a Hot AC radio station in California’s Inland Empire. Throughout the pandemic and stay-at-home orders, she decided to use her time to relaunch RagHouse Radio and expand it into Rag House Media.

In 2014, April Duran initially launched Rag House Radio, with a focus on interviewing women in music, sports, and entertainment. During the 2020 pandemic, Duran decided it was time to expand her reach and established Rag House Media, a hub for journalists, reporters, on-air personalities, entrepreneurs, and radio. Upon the creation of Rag House Media, Rag House Radio has also re-launched, playing unsigned artists of a variety of genres all around the world 24/7! Supporting, promoting and playing new music has always been Duran’s passion. With a new studio opening up in June at The Vintage Vault in Upland, CA, Rag House Media will begin hosting events, conducting in-studio interviews, and supporting other entrepreneurs’ promotional vodcasts. Rag House Radio already hosts a variety of shows from Metal Babe Mondays, The Garage Dor, and ONLY NASHVILLE, to their weekly unsigned music show. On the journalism side, Rag House Media covers everything from music, mental health, sports, culture, current events, finance and more, with journalists contributing from around the world.

April Duran attended San Diego State University with a major in Business, spent a semester abroad in Florence, Italy, and also attended Musicians Institute in Hollywood, California enrolled in the “Music Business” program. After graduating from MI, she landed a position for Live Nation at the Irvine Amphitheater and at The Wiltern in Los Angeles. In 2016, Duran was then noticed by a program director for an FM radio station and has been live as an “On-Air Personality” at Hot 103.9FM in southern California ever since. Duran also landed a talent agent and is now being cast in movies, commercials, TV, and student films.

