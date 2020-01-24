Omari Banks Receives Entertainer of the Year Award by Anguilla Hotel and Tourism Association

Coming to international prominence through his professional cricket career., Omari Banks has kept his name resonating on the international forefronts through his music. The soulful crooner has proudly carried the Anguillan flag on stages across the world in the UK, India, USA and many more countries and continents.

But for Omari the music doesn’t stop when he gets off the plane, in fact at home he regularly performs for some of the biggest stars in the world, and tourists that flock to the beautiful island who in an unprecedented third year in a row, has been ranked #1 island in the Caribbean in the 2019 Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards, honoring the top travel destinations and companies around the globe, and claimed the #6 position in the Top 15 Best Islands in the World.

Music, philanthropy and a special affinity for children’s causes has culminated in Omari receiving Entertainer of the Year 2019 by Anguilla Hotel and Tourism Association. The AHTA (Anguilla Hotel and Tourism Association) membership comprises of over 160 Hotels, Villas, Allied and Restaurant members, it actively promotes the continuing improvement and development of Anguilla’s tourism industry.

The event took place January 10th, at the prestigious CuisinArt Golf Resort & Spa in Rendezvous Bay, Anguilla “It was a honor to be recognized as the Entertainer of the year 2019 by Anguilla Hotel and Tourism Association. I want to say a special thanks to the organizers and stake holders for recognizing my efforts. I also want to say a Big thanks to the venues that I’ve performed at over the past year in Anguilla, it has truly been a joy working along with you to bring smiles and pleasure to the faces of the many visitors that come to our shores, that was the mission and I think we definitely did this together. Much love and light to all in 2020 and I look forward to meeting, greeting and welcoming many more to our shores. Love and Light ” Omari Banks stated, “Special thanks to Ocean Echo, Veya Restaurant, Four Seasons Resort Anguilla, Sandy Island, daVida Anguilla and CuisinArt Golf Resort & Spa “