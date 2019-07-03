Omari Banks Mesmerized Record Breaking Crowd with Electrifying St.Kitts Music Fest Performance

It is with high expectations and reasons that the St.Kitts Music Festival has coined their annual event “An Experience Like No Other“, indeed both artists and record crowds attendees alike were left with undoubtedly some of the most memorable moments of the year.

After a St.Kitts warm welcome and eventful press conferences that greeted legendary Smokey Robinson, GRAMMY winning R&B star Ella Mai, reggae luminary Buju Banton, dancehall star Popcaan, Hip Hop star French Montana, Reggae Rock Blues favorite Omari Banks among the star studded lineup, Omari geared up for the much anticipated Saturday night performances ahead.

Backed by his talented band, Omari Banks donning his trademark bohemian retro-feel-style inspired by Jimi Hendrix-era (outfit by Donilia Ried) and his faithful guitar took the stage and from his first note, enchanted the sea of patrons.

Opening his set with his breakthrough hit “No Point To Prove”, Omari took fans into an unforgettable music journey. From the “Prince of Darkness” cover, a tribute to his father, the legendary Bankie Banx, to displaying his guitar prowess on “Oh Africa”, Omari had the crowd mesmerized. The six foot five, dark and handsome, with long dreadlocks crooner had the ladies singing along as he serenaded them with a special rendition of his hit single “Naturally” and all spectators singing along to his newly released single “Half Full or Half Empty”. It was an electrifying night for all and If there was one complaint and similar sentiment from the crowd, it was that they were left wanting more.

“I had a great time performing at the st kitts music festival, the vibe and energy was simply amazing from the crowd in attendance, I savored every moment on stage and used my time to showcase my talent and uniqueness as an artist. I want to say a special thanks to the organizers of this festival for having me, all of the people of St.Kitts who have been super kind in their comments after my performance and the people of Anguilla who came from my home-island in huge numbers to support me. Special thanks to my team for the work in front and behind the scenes to make it all come together nicely.” – Omari Banks

Continuing on his summer 2019 course that will see Omari span several continents, next stop is July 4th at Oualichi Festival: SXM Best Weekend July 26 -29.