Omari Banks and His Band Closing Out St.Kitts Music Festival Alongside Buju Banton, Ella Mai, Smokey Robinson

On Saturday June 29th, singer-songwriter Omari Banks will perform at the 23rd annual St.Kitts Music Festival, “An Experience Like No Other.”!

Backed by his band, the renowned former professional cricketer-turned reggae singer Omari Banks will take patrons on a journey with music from his hits filled “Move On”and “Sunlight” albums, newly released single “Half Full or Half Empty” and more. “I’m really excited to perform for my fans, friends and family at the St kitts music festival. St kitts has always been a happy place for me over the years and a place where I have deep family roots. Performing at one the premier music festival in the Caribbean is a honor and I am looking forward to showcasing my class, quality and style of music in living colour to the people of St kitts. The vibes will be epic.”- Omari Banks

Since 1996, when the festival was inaugurated, many of the most talented and celebrated artistes, of all genres, have graced the stage, delivering world class performances that gratify the cravings of thousands of fans who make the journey from the United States, Canada, Europe and the Caribbean.

Blending Soul, Soca, Jazz, R&B, Calypso, Meringue, Zouk, Cadence, Dancehall, Reggae, Gospel and Blues, the St. Kitts Music Festival, there is music for everyone. The impressive roster during the past two decades has included: Lionel Richie, K Michelle, Chris Brown, Fantasia, Goo Goo Dolls, Kenny Rogers, Shaggy, 50 cent, Morgan Heritage, Buju Banton, Nas, Machel Montano, Ludacris and so many more.