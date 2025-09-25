Olivia Reid’s Space to Roam Delivers Soft Songs for the Soul

Indie singer-songwriter and producer Olivia Reid has released her long-awaited EP, Space to Roam. The now six-song extended play encapsulates the writing during Reid’s weeks spent in Poland’s countryside. Though electronic production often emerges in Reid’s unique sound, her return to a more acoustic way of writing and a focus on organic textures has amounted to a raw folk-leaning project inspired by nature, making way for some of her most intimate songs to date. The EP is now available on all streaming platforms worldwide

While participating in an artist residency in Burdag, Poland, alongside partner Kanon Sapp (Artistic Director of LOOSE KANON DANCE) and traveling with just an acoustic guitar, a mic, and an interface set-up, Olivia Reid wrote many of the songs on her own and outdoors, surrounded by nature. “I wanted to write music that would lower my heart rate, that would calm my mind, and bring me back to Earth a little bit,” Reid explains. “I wrote these songs because I needed them and needed to hear them. I didn’t want to overthink them or overedit them. They are just simple, soft songs for the soul.” The first audience to hear some of these new songs was sitting around the campfire in Burdag on the studio’s property, with the studio owners and neighbors from nearby farms gathered around the fire, while Reid played the newly written songs on the guitar. Their voices can be heard at the end of the project’s first single, “Love Don’t Leave” – asking Reid to play “another one please!”

The single’s late 2024 release welcomed the start of the heartfelt new EP, showcasing the intimate moments and simplicity of human connection through a soft and modern folk song, illustrating how real love can soften the sting of life’s ups and downs. Then came the release of “Quite Simple,” a fan favorite single and now music video– that offers a reassuring reminder in a world that often feels fast-paced, complex, and overwhelming. Early 2025 began with the winter inspired “All in Time,” capturing the natural ebb and flow of life, and reminding us that there are seasons where it’s okay to hibernate, move slowly, and rest. The final single and title track “Space to Roam” then delivered a lasting reflection of Reid’s desire for physical space to explore and the mental space to relax, a simpler life that many crave. The single effortlessly encapsulates the collection as a whole: a wandering and thoughtful project that is as calming as it is introspective.

September 5th of 2025 welcomes full extension of the EP – adequately titled Space to Roam – with the addition of two new songs, “Steady” and “Serene.” “Serene” captures Reid’s longing for sunlight, personifying the sun as a feminine entity called “Serene.” She begs the sun to stay, describing her power as one to “burn my skin while you cure my disease.” The record is rounded out with the final track titled “Steady,” co-produced by So Wylie – a budding Brooklyn producer and returning collaborator for Reid. “Steady’s” experimental departure from the folk roots of the project, tests the boundaries between folk and electronic music that Reid often dances between. A poetic ending to the EP, the collaboration results in a welcome exploration of what it means to keep our minds “steady” in a tumultuous world. Lyrics describe her seeking a sense of steadiness akin to a “deadbolt on the door” to “mountain in the snow” to the “moon beyond the clouds,” while mesmerizing electronic ear candy dances around four on the floor drums. “Serene” and “Steady” tie a metaphorical bow on the project for Olivia Reid, an artist who often takes an indescribable feeling and finds a way to communicate the sensation down to its very core musically.

In addition to the collaboration with So Wylie, the EP touts Olivia Reid’s recognizable new-wave, organic production style alongside friends and co-producers Tim Atlas and Benji Cormack of slenderbodies. The EP was mixed by Daniel Neiman (Pom Pom Squad, Meg Smith), mastered by Grammy-award-winning engineer Jett Galindo (Billie Eilish, Weezer, The Carpenters, Colbie Caillat), and features Will Brown on saxophone. The collection of songs has already found new global love on playlists such as Spotify’s Fresh Finds and Noteable, Apple Music’s Pop Latte and Breakfast in Bed, and Tidal’s Folk: Rising, and featuring critic nods from Earmilk, Ones to Watch, and Atwood Magazine.

A calming vocalist with a strong pen, songs by Olivia Reid rest well within the soul, with tempos mirroring the pace of a steady heartbeat, and lyrics that articulate the most intimate parts of the human experience. Reid’s sound blends indie acoustics with warm, autumnal folk elements, aligning her with artists like Father John Misty, Mt. Joy, Maggie Rogers, and Big Thief. Reid has also opened for artists such as slenderbodies, Giant Rooks, and AJ Mitchell, and collaborated with electronic artists such as Kidswaste and Feki, connecting her with audiences globally. Her track with SŸDE, “Above the Clouds,” has hit 30 million streams and is certified gold in Australia.

Space to Roam invites listeners to slow down, reflect, and find the physical and mental space to explore, wander, feel, and just be. The 6 songs display the calmness of how simple life can be, while still acknowledging the echo of frustrations with the current climate and the flawed beauty of being human. Stream Space to Roam now on all major platforms. Follow Olivia Reid on Instagram and TikTok @oliviareidmusic, and subscribe to her newsletter at OliviaReid.com.