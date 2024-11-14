Olivia Reid Releases Heartfelt New Single “Love Don’t Leave”

NYC indie-folk pop artist Olivia Reid has released her latest single, “Love Don’t Leave,” the first song off of her forthcoming EP. The EP, titled soft songs for the soul, is born out of Reid’s centering experiences in Poland’s countryside. “I wanted to write music that would lower my heart rate, that would calm my mind, and bring me back to earth,” she reveals. “And I don’t usually write love songs out of fear that I might accidentally diminish an experience so complex and beautiful into something cheesy or cheap. But this song.. this one felt real.” The result is a calm, sweetly described perspective on connection, depicting the simplest moments that make love feel deep and pure. The single is now available to stream and download worldwide.

Produced by Olivia Reid and Brooklyn-based artist Tim Atlas, mixed by Daniel Neiman, and mastered by Jett Galindo (Colbie Caillat, Haley Reinhart) at The Bakery LA, “Love Don’t Leave” delivers poetic lyricism within modern, cinematic, and unique production textures Reid has become known for. And though joining the ranks of classic indie love songs, Reid’s take on love is a refreshing one. The song trades mentions of grandiose romance or passionate breakup-and-makeups to instead depict the sweetness of everyday gestures when one soul is looking out for another. Its message of “Love Don’t Leave” seemingly holds the listener’s hand, reassuring them throughout the story that things will be okay. It’s a type of love that makes the hard moments in life sting less. Towards the end of the song, the lyric, “My love, I hope you know, no matter where I go, I will be right home,” communicates that even if love physically leaves, there’s security and comfort in knowing it’s not running away. “Love Don’t Leave” describes a type of love that anyone can relate to – via unspoken signals of protection and care that span from romantic love to familial love and friendships.

Olivia Reid wrote “Love Don’t Leave” while staying in Burdag, Poland, joining her partner and choreographer Kanon Sapp (Loose Kanon Dance) during an artist residency. The first audience to hear the new song was sitting around the campfire on the studio property, with the studio owners and neighbors from nearby farms gathered around the fire, where they asked Reid to play her songs on the guitar. Although not everyone spoke English, the song resonated deeply, reflecting how love can transcend cultural boundaries. In places like Poland and the US, where queer love has become a controversial or politicized topic, Reid’s song—written about her partner—still managed to connect with people across borders. In the song itself, voice memos of the group sitting around the fire can be heard, as the owners of the Burdag studio ask Reid, “Could you write [the song] down?”, and with the song’s closing asking Olivia to play “another one please.”

A calming vocalist with a strong pen, songs by Olivia Reid rest well within the soul, with tempos mirroring the pace of a steady heartbeat and lyrics that articulate the most intimate parts of the human experience. From the age of six, Reid started writing songs and learned to play the guitar, leading her to a visceral production style in her work. Since releasing her debut EP Earth Water in 2021 and the EP, TO BE NAMED BY THE PEOPLE, in 2023, Olivia Reid has received praise from outlets like Earmilk, Under the Radar, and Wonderland with support on playlists such as Apple Music’s Happy Pop, New Alternative and New Music Daily and Spotify’s Infinite Indie Folk, Folk Arc, and Femme Fatale. Her music can be heard on The Cleaning Lady on Fox, Love Island Australia, the AXL film, Another Girl, and the upcoming Universal Studios movie, Tripped Up. Olivia Reid has garnered nearly 50 million streams worldwide, and most recently, her single, “Above the Clouds,” earned a Gold Record certification in Australia. Currently, she is on an East Coast leg of the slenderbodies tour, with upcoming shows in Philadelphia, PA, on October 12th and Boston, MA, on October 13th.

“‘Love Don’t Leave” captures the small moments and resonant simplicity of connection through a soft and modern folk song, illustrating how pure love can soften the sting of life’s ups and downs. The single imparts a soothing feeling to listeners who are reminded of a genuine love that isn’t going anywhere. Listen to the track on all digital streaming platforms and keep up with Olivia Reid’s latest projects on Instagram @oliviareidmusic and TikTok @oliviareidmusic or by visiting OliviaReid.com.