Olivia Reid Learns to Embrace Joy in Music Video for “Quite Simple”

Indie-folk singer-songwriter-producer Olivia Reid has released the music video for her sunny single, “Quite Simple.” A lighthearted exploration of embracing joy, and not taking yourself too seriously – the “Quite Simple” music video imagines the transformation that happens when we choose to focus on the beautiful, simple moments of life, and how doing so can quietly, powerfully shift our entire outlook. The music video for “Quite Simple” is now available to watch on YouTube.

Set in a stunning, green forest escape, Olivia Reid’s latest music video is a visual expression of learning to embrace joy. The video concept follows Reid as the lead on a walk through the forest, at first feeling heavy, weighed down, and unsure about the next step forward. Along the way, she begins to realize that life is made up of little moments of happiness, which are reflected by dancers who move through the forest. At first, these dancers and their joyful levity pass her by unnoticed. Soon, Reid begins to see them, observing the joy from a distance, but is still disconnected. But over time, the dancers envelop her. As she begins to focus on them, to accept them, she becomes part of that joy. “Creating this music video, and stepping into the dance…both literally and emotionally…was such a positive, daily reminder of that hopeful mindset,” Reid expresses. The music video was brought to life by newcomer director Luke Polihrom, producer Shayan Faroq, and was choreographed by Reid’s partner, Kanon Sapp, featuring dancers from the LOOSE KANON DANCE company. “The stars aligned for Olivia and me to create a project rooted in the beauty of nature and movement,” says Polihrom. “Seeing Olivia and the dancers come together in this space, their bodies swiftly moving as if sprouting from the earth itself, inspired me immensely and made my job of directing easy.” The song itself is written by Reid, produced by Reid and Benji Cormack (of slenderbodies and Varju), mixed by Daniel Neiman (Pom Pom Squad, Meg Smith), and mastered by Grammy-award-winning engineer Jett Galindo (Billie Eilish, Weezer, The Carpenters, Colbie Caillat) at The Bakery LA.

Since it’s release earlier this year “Quite Simple” has become a fan and editorial favorite – and has been highlighted on playlists such as “Fresh Finds Folk” and “Noteable” from Spotify, “Pop Latte” and “Hitting Reset” from Apple Music, and best of compilations from folk tastemakers such as Indie Folk Central and AlexRainBird. Recent press hits include Wonderland, Atwood Magazine, Under the Radar, and more.

Along with the video, Olivia Reid announces the release date for her long-awaited EP, Space To Roam, encapsulating the weeks Reid spent songwriting in Poland’s countryside. The expanded EP features previously released singles “All In Time,” “Love Don’t Leave,” “Quite Simple,” as well as the title track “Space to Roam” – and features two new, unreleased songs titled “Serene” and “Steady.” Now available for pre-order, Space To Roam is set for release on September 5th.

A calming vocalist with a strong pen, songs by Olivia Reid rest well within the soul, with tempos mirroring the pace of a steady heartbeat, and lyrics that articulate the most intimate parts of the human experience. Reid’s sound blends indie acoustics with warm, autumnal folk elements, aligning her with artists like Father John Misty, Mt. Joy, Maggie Rogers, and Big Thief. Reid has also opened for artists such as Slenderbodies, Giant Rooks, and AJ Mitchell, and collaborated with electronic artists such as Kidswaste and Feki, connecting her with audiences globally. Her collaboration with SŸDE on the track “Above the Clouds” has hit 30 million streams and is certified gold in Australia.

“Quite Simple” encapsulates the soothing reminder that even when life seems complicated, “it’s really quite simple.” “The song is me learning to loosen my grip, trying not to take myself, or life, too seriously,” Reid explains. “There’s so much heaviness in the world, but joy still exists in the small, everyday moments.” Immerse yourself in Reid’s woodland wonderland by watching the music video for “Quite Simple.” Follow her on Instagram @oliviareidmusic or visit her website, OliviaReid.com, to stay updated, and be sure to pre-save Space To Roam, set for release on September 5th.