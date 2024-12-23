Olivia Reid Delivers Reassurance With Her New Single “Quite Simple”

Poetic singer-songwriter and producer Olivia Reid shares her latest single, “Quite Simple.” In a world where everything feels fast-paced, complex, and overwhelming, the track delivers a comforting message of reassurance tied together in a warm indie-folk package. “Quite Simple” is now available to stream and download on all digital platforms.

The song’s release comes at a heavy time when two of Olivia Reid’s grandparents have recently passed away, making the message of gratitude and to enjoy all that life has to offer, that much more potent. Inspired by her close relationship with her grandparents, “Quite Simple” captures a heartfelt conversation with an older man whose life is rich with adventure. His advice to the younger generation is simple: don’t rush through life. “I’ve always had this feeling like I’m running out of time to experience life. And this song is a reminder that I’m not,” explains Reid. “I wrote this story to echo some of the most positive perspectives I’ve heard from the older generation and try to share that with my peer group. In old age, it seems there’s so much to look back on fondly and so many experiences that you don’t even know are ahead of you.” Like many Gen Z, Reid has struggled with anxiety amidst the high-pressure modern world, where everything feels urgent. “I wanted to write a song that gives people my age some optimism. We’ve got time.” Through visceral storytelling, Reid’s lyrics deliver calming reminders that life is “really quite long” and to chart your own path. “When nobody’s gonna come for you,” you’re safe to explore, and “everything comes with time.” Mixed by Daniel Neiman (Pom Pom Squad, Meg Smith) and mastered by Grammy-award-winning engineer Jett Galindo (Weezer, The Carpenters, Colbie Caillat) at The Bakery LA, the track imparts an overall warm ambiance with its light acoustic guitar plucking, lush vocal layering, and sentimental instrumental outro. “Quite Simple” is co-produced by Olivia Reid alongside slenderbodies and Varju producer Benji Cormack. This collaboration coincided with Reid joining slenderbodies on tour in early October, with Tim Atlas—co-producer of the 1st single from her forthcoming EP, “Love Don’t Leave”—also featured. This marks the beginning of an exciting, ongoing creative partnership between these artists, promising more collaborative music to come.

A calming vocalist with a strong pen, songs by Olivia Reid rest well within the soul, with tempos mirroring the pace of a steady heartbeat and lyrics that articulate the most intimate parts of the human experience. From the age of six, Reid started writing songs and learned to play the guitar, leading her to a visceral production style in her work. Since releasing her EPs Earth Water (2021) and TO BE NAMED BY THE PEOPLE (2023), Olivia Reid has been touted by outlets such as Earmilk, Under the Radar, and Wonderland with support on playlists such as Apple Music’s Happy Pop, New Alternative and New Music Daily and Spotify’s Infinite Indie Folk, Folk Arc, and Femme Fatale. Her music can be heard on The Cleaning Lady on Fox, Love Island Australia, the AXL film, Another Girl, and the upcoming Universal Studios movie, Tripped Up. Olivia Reid has garnered nearly 50 million streams worldwide, and most recently, her single, “Above the Clouds,” earned a Gold Record certification in Australia.

With warm, autumnal vibes reminiscent of indie folk anthems from artists like Father John Misty, Maggie Rogers, Big Thief, and Mt. Joy, “Quite Simple” serves as a soothing reminder that even when life seems complicated – “it’s really quite simple.” Lay down your anxieties and take a moment to calm your mind with Olivia Reid’s beautiful new single, “Quite Simple,” available to stream worldwide. Follow her on Instagram @oliviareidmusic and TikTok @oliviareidmusic, or visit her website, OliviaReid.com, to stay current on her latest musical activities!