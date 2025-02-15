Olivia Reid Calls For a Period of Rest In New Single “All in Time”

Indie singer-songwriter Olivia Reid has shared her newest winter single, “All in Time.” A calming indie-folk and soft pop listen set to the pace of steady steps in the snow, “All in Time” describes the natural ebb and flow of life, reminding us that there are seasons where it’s okay to hibernate, move slowly, and rest. The song’s refreshing blend of rhythmic indie pop and gentle folk lands the new single amongst peers like “Coffee” by Sylvan Esso or “Alaska” by Maggie Rogers. “All in Time” is now available to stream and download on all digital platforms.

Reminiscent of the wintry season, the track radiates a comforting sense of calm through a bright and meditative pace. Olivia Reid expresses, “I wrote this song about the winter, struggling to let myself feel calm in the darker hibernal months of the year.” Introduced by a light acoustic guitar line, the single maintains a hypnotic walking tempo creating almost a spiritual forward motion, while Olivia Reid’s delicate and ethereal vocals welcome listeners to come in close. “Sonically, we added a sample of someone’s footsteps in the snow and ambient voice memos from my trip to Poland that I had labeled ‘poland forest’ to create this natural world I was imagining,’” Reid shares. With Reid’s tender lyrics and production co-created with indie star Tim Atlas, the result is a winter wonderland of serenity, where the sun comes through the trees and hits the snow, reflecting an angelic atmosphere of calm. After initially writing the lyrics as a message of patience, Reid recently dealt with the losses of multiple family members, bringing a new meaning of comfort to lyrics like – “it’s habitual, it’s natural, it’s not to fear, no not to fight, mythical, spiritual, all in time dear all in time.” The single was mixed by Daniel Neiman (Pom Pom Squad, Meg Smith), mastered by Grammy-award-winning engineer Jett Galindo (Weezer, The Carpenters, Colbie Caillat), with additional vocal engineering from Amara Jaeger at Hyperballad Music.

Known for her strong lyricism, soothing vocals, and cross-genre collaborations, Olivia Reid articulates the most intimate parts of the human experience. From the age of six, Reid started writing songs and learned to play the guitar at eight. Inspired by some of the most recognizable voices in music, from Stevie Nicks to Norah Jones, Erykah Badu, and Florence Welch, Reid’s recognizable vocal tone and intuitive lyrics have captured listeners worldwide. Her repertoire of music includes her EPs Earth Water (2021), TO BE NAMED BY THE PEOPLE (2023), and her multi-million stream collaborations, including “Time is Mine” with Kidswaste, “What You Came Here For” with Jae Luna, and “Above the Clouds” with SŸDE, which recently earned a Gold Record certification in Australia. Reid has been praised by outlets such as Earmilk, Under the Radar Magazine, and Wonderland with support on playlists such as Apple Music’s Happy Pop, New Alternative and New Music Daily and Spotify’s Infinite Indie Folk, Folk Arc, Femme Fatale, and Noteable. Her music can be heard on The Cleaning Lady on Fox, Love Island Australia, the AXL film, Another Girl, and the upcoming Universal Studios movie, Tripped Up.

“All in Time” is an extension of the theme from Olivia Reid’s previous single, “Quite Simple,” showing a different side of the coin to remember there are times in life when it’s okay to move slowly and to realize how precious time is without fearing the passage of it. Settle into the warm comfort of Olivia Reid’s tranquil new single “All in Time,” now available to stream worldwide. Visit her website OliviaReid.com to stay current on her latest musical projects and follow her on Instagram @oliviareidmusic and TikTok @oliviareidmusic.