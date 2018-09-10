Olivia Newton-John Fighting Cancer a Third Time

OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN is now in her third fight with cancer, she admitted during an interview on CNN-affiliate Seven’s “SUNDAY Night” broadcast. The singer-songwriter, soon to be 70, said she was treating the cancer at the base of her spine with “modern” medicines and natural remedies.

“My husband’s always there, and he’s always there to support me, and I believe I will win over it and that’s my goal,” NEWTON-JOHN told Seven. This third fight with cancer comes after NEWTON-JOHN’s 2017 breast cancer diagnosis and her first diagnosis in 1992.