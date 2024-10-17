Olivia Dolphin’s Witch Pop Album Transforms for the ‘Better’
Artist Olivia Dolphin recently released her highly anticipated sophomore album, Better. This project is a deeply personal – yet relatable – exploration of self-growth, transformation, and reclamation, combining elements of alt-rock, witch pop, and orchestral rock to create a sound that is as haunting as it is empowering.
Following the success of her debut album Lion-Hearted Blood and recent singles like “Quiet Girls,” Dolphin continues to solidify her place as a rising force in the Rhode Island music scene and beyond. Her self-produced multi-genre shows feature a thoughtful blend of artists across all styles and backgrounds. This momentum has created buzz not only for Dolphin, but also the flourishing local arts community that fuels her. B-Side Guys praised her recent releases, saying Dolphin “crafts a sound that’s both atmospheric and fiercely resonant, marking a significant evolution in her artistic journey…she’s poised for recognition far beyond Rhode Island’s borders.”
Better represents a culmination of Dolphin’s experiences, relationships, and reflections over the past several years, captured through a meticulously crafted collection of tracks. The project was recorded at Big Nice Studio in Dolphin’s hometown, with Emma Newton as co-producer and recording engineer. Newton’s ability to capture the emotional depth of Dolphin’s songwriting is evident throughout the album, particularly on orchestral tracks like “Once Again” and “Wanted.” The album also features contributions from musicians Johnny McMahon (bass guitar), Jeff Kidd (harmonica), Emily Dix Thomas (cello), Luke Leheny (guitar), Sam Jaksa (drums), and Charlie Larson (clarinet, saxophone). The project was mastered by Bradford Krieger, with photography by Maurisa Mackey and vinyl graphic design by Brittany Lizotte.
Drawing inspiration from artists like Hozier, Florence and the Machine, and Billie Eilish, the world of Better is one of contrasts and dualities. It’s the red poppies growing amidst dark woods, the flicker of candlelight in a storm, the quiet of an empty room after a long day. The album’s lyrical content reflects Dolphin’s journey through her twenties, exploring the complexities of relationships, mental health, and self-acceptance.
More about Olivia Dolphin:
Hailing from Providence, Rhode Island, Olivia Dolphin bewitches audiences with her singer-songwriter prowess, skillfully infusing her discography with themes of community, embracing self-love, and practicing perseverance. With tracks steeped in poetic lyricism, Dolphin’s music possesses the remarkable ability to transform universal experiences into deeply personal and relatable moments. Effortlessly weaving together elements of indie pop and alternative rock, Dolphin crafts a sound that is as distinctive as it is irresistible, leaving listeners spellbound and hungry for more. With two feline friends by her side and her piano at the helm, she aspires to cultivate an inclusive atmosphere where everyone feels embraced in their uniqueness. Her debut album, Lion-Hearted Blood, earned her the title of “Stellar Songwriter” from Motif Magazine, affirming her position as a prominent figure in the Rhode Island music scene. With her sophomore album, Better, out September 20, Dolphin eagerly anticipates a year filled with forging connections with both new and longtime fans.
