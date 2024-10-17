Olivia Dolphin’s Witch Pop Album Transforms for the ‘Better’

Artist Olivia Dolphin recently released her highly anticipated sophomore album, Better. This project is a deeply personal – yet relatable – exploration of self-growth, transformation, and reclamation, combining elements of alt-rock, witch pop, and orchestral rock to create a sound that is as haunting as it is empowering.

Following the success of her debut album Lion-Hearted Blood and recent singles like “Quiet Girls,” Dolphin continues to solidify her place as a rising force in the Rhode Island music scene and beyond. Her self-produced multi-genre shows feature a thoughtful blend of artists across all styles and backgrounds. This momentum has created buzz not only for Dolphin, but also the flourishing local arts community that fuels her. B-Side Guys praised her recent releases, saying Dolphin “crafts a sound that’s both atmospheric and fiercely resonant, marking a significant evolution in her artistic journey…she’s poised for recognition far beyond Rhode Island’s borders.”