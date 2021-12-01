Old Tom & The Lookouts Details How Mental Health is a Process, Not a Destination in New Album‘ Just for Beasts’

The band was inspired to create a piece of art that addressed many of the nuanced challenges – like depression and anxiety – many of us are all too familiar with. “This was all written with hopes of improving the dialogue surrounding mental illness,” says Calabrese. Old Tom & The Lookouts makes it a point to create a supportive space for those who are overcoming mental illness with their music. For Calabrese, there is power in the support of your peers; he says in regard to this project, “all I can hope to do is provide even a sliver of that support to someone else who is feeling that way.” Fans can experience this cinematic album out now – available on all major streaming platforms.

The Boston-based Indie-Folk band is known for creating hopeful, evocative music about mental health. The lyrically driven project is shared through the lens of writer and singer, Alex Calabrese and violinist Cecilia Vacanti. With their combined efforts, the two provide a minimalist tone, accompanied by lush string arrangements, witty and brooding lyrics, soulful melodies, and striking harmonies. Paying homage to influences such as Frightened Rabbit, Phoebe Bridgers, and Tom Waits, yet capturing a new voice within the Indie-Folk genre, the band’s full record, Just for Beasts is a concept piece centered around finding community, a sense of self-worth, and finding a healthy and sustainable way to love and support yourself as well as others you care about. The record addresses many of the nuanced challenges presented to folks suffering from depression and anxiety. Some groups Old Tom & The Lookouts associate themselves with and speak in support of are To Write Love On Her Arms and American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP Boston).