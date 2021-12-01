Old Tom & The Lookouts Details How Mental Health is a Process, Not a Destination in New Album‘ Just for Beasts’
Independent folk band Old Tom & The Lookouts excitedly welcomes the release of their upcoming album, Just For Beasts, out now. This project is a poetic narrative of their journey with mental health told through a collection of 12 uniquely emotional tracks. With a folksy, easygoing sonic apparatus, band members Alex Calabrese and Cecilia Vacanti create a hauntingly beautiful project with Just For Beasts. Characterized by silky symphonic strings, twangy guitar, and all-encompassing background vocals, the acoustic soundscape achieved on this album is beyond epic. From the passionate chorus on “Hey Edna” to the brooding melancholy on the verses of “Dark Rooms,” Old Tom & The Lookouts pours every ounce of their soul into each track as they take listeners along this profound journey of discovery.