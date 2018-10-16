Old Dominion Announce New Single and New Tour

Following a string of sold-out shows and chart-scorching success, acclaimed country band Old Dominion share a brand new single and announce their 2019 headlining arena tour, both entitled “Make It Sweet.” Get the song HERE. This marks the group’s first new original release since the arrival of the chart-topping Happy Endings in summer 2017.

The upbeat “Make It Sweet” unlocks the next chapter of Old Dominion. Rustling acoustic guitars and pedal steel bristle up against heartfelt verses before the hashtag-worthy, handclap-driven refrain – “Life is short, make it sweet” – takes flight. The song culminates on a rafter-reaching guitar solo and show-stopping vocal performance. They also uncovered the cinematic music video for the song. Watch it HERE.

Most importantly, the tune heralds more music to come from the reigning Academy of Country Music’s Vocal Group of the Year very soon.

The boys will perform “Make It Sweet” for the very first time live on “Ellen” Oct. 16. Be sure to tune in!

Additionally, Old Dominion reveal the dates for the first leg of their 2019 “Make It Sweet” arena tour. They’ll be joined by special guests including Jordan Davis, Morgan Evans, and Mitchell Tenpenny at select dates.

The initial leg kicks off Jan. 18 in Chicago, at Allstate Arena, hits major markets across the country, and wraps April 27 at San Jose Events Center in San Jose, CA. Check out the full itinerary below. Get ticket information HERE. The band will be releasing the details for forthcoming legs in the near future!

“MAKE IT SWEET” TOUR 2019:

FIRST LEG

Jan. 18 – Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena ^+

Jan. 19 – Bloomington, IL – Grossinger Motors Arena ^+

Jan. 24 – Bemidji, MN – Sanford Center^+

Jan. 25 – Brookings, SD – Swiftel Center^+

Jan. 30 – Scottsdale, AZ – Coors Light Birds Nest

Feb. 2 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theater^+

Feb. 7 – Lowell, MA – Tsongas Center^+

Feb. 8 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena^+

Feb. 9 – Washington, DC – The Anthem^+

Feb. 14 – Windsor, ON – Caesars Windsor^

Feb. 15 – Cedar Rapids, IA – U.S. Cellular Center^+

Feb. 16 – Ft. Wayne, IN – Memorial Coliseum^+

Feb. 27 – Athens, GA – Akins Ford Arena*

Feb. 28 – Asheville, NC – U.S. Cellular Center^*

March 1 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Coliseum^*

March 7 – Pensacola, FL – Pensacola Bay Center^*

March 8 – Tallahassee, FL – Donald L Tucker Center^*

March 28 – Madison, WI – Alliant Energy Center^*

March 29 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena^*

March 30 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha^*

April 25 – Boise, ID – CenturyLink Arena^*

April 26 – Reno, NV – Reno Events Center*

April 27 – San Jose, CA – San Jose Events Center*

^+* on select dates

Jordan Davis ^

Morgan Evans +

Mitchell Tenpenny*