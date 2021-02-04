Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame Member Kelly Lang Releases Highly Anticipated Single “I’m Not Going Anywhere”

Singer-songwriter Kelly Lang’s song, “I’m Not Going Anywhere” has been seen and heard across the United States as part of Ascension Hospital’s ‘Your Care Is Our Calling’ campaign, honoring caregivers and the patients they serve. As a result of the campaign and at the requests of fans around the world, Lang has re-recorded “I’m Not Going Anywhere” and is releasing a deluxe EP, which includes a piano version, an orchestrated version, a story behind the song as well as a music video, available today. Resonating positivity in the hearts of every listener, “I’m Not Going Anywhere” offers hope and strength, often being compared to Debbie Boone’s, “You Light Up My Life.” As part of a special exclusive world premiere, Newsmax debuted a portion of the music video on American Agenda with Heather Childers and Bob Sellers yesterday. Fans can listen to the song HERE or watch the entire official music video HERE.

“What an honor it is to receive such kind messages from so many people about my song,” shares Lang. “It is very humbling to hear how my words and music have touched the hearts of those in need of comfort. As a songwriter, I hope this is also an encouragement to others who write songs to never give up on their musical dreams. This song was written 16 years ago, and only now being heard so widespread.”

Lang was inspired to write the song in 2004 as she watched a close friend manage a loved one’s illness. Three months later, she was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer and began a journey of her own at Ascension Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee. In remission since 2005, Kelly has said that she hopes her voice can echo beacons of light and encourage patients with cancer to continue fighting. “I’m Not Going Anywhere” has been recorded by country legends T.G. Sheppard and Crystal Gayle, featured in Burt Reynolds’ movie, The Deal, and was included on Lang’s album 11:11, but never released as a single. In 2019, a portion of the song was picked up for a regional campaign in Nashville and surrounding markets by Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital. After an overwhelmingly positive reaction from the area, it is now being used in television and radio commercials across the country, soaring Lang’s popularity to new heights.

Lang recently released Old Soul an album featuring 14 covers of critically acclaimed songs that highlight Lang’s love and appreciation for the timeless classics on September 18. Surviving the tests of time, these serendipitous spins on popular hits of the 60’s – the 90’s brush the dust off of a time capsule to uncover the feel-good intent of simpler times. Old Soul dances onto the scene with unrivaled grace and distinctive dynamic, transporting listeners back to music’s greatest era. Sponsored by Springer Mountain Farms Chicken, Old Soul is available to download and stream on all digital platforms.

About Kelly Lang:

Kelly Lang is a prolific singer/songwriter from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, who has called Hendersonville, Tennessee home since moving there as a child. Growing up in country music, her father, Velton Lang was the long-time road manager for superstar Conway Twitty. Being around great legends in the music business gave Kelly the burning desire to pursue her own personal music career.

As a songwriter, Lang has had a stellar career with her songs being recorded by artists such as Ricky Skaggs, Lorrie Morgan, The Oak Ridge Boys, Crystal Gayle, George Jones, B.J. Thomas, Jimmy Fortune, Jerry Lee Lewis, T.G. Sheppard, and Johnny Lee, just to name a few.

She has also performed/recorded duets with iconic artists, Sir Barry Gibb, Dame Olivia Newton-John, Paul Shaffer, and Lee Greenwood.

As an artist, Lang has released several albums including 11:11, Shades of K, Throwback, Obsession, and Iconic Duets with her husband, T.G. Sheppard. In the spring of 2020, Lang re-released her classic children’s album Lullaby Country, which was originally sold at Cracker Barrel.

As part of a national campaign, her voice and writing skills can be heard on television with her song “I’m Not Going Anywhere” throughout the United States as the official anthem for the Ascension Hospital commercial.

While being interviewed by Governor Mike Huckabee about her career in country music and her album, ‘Old Soul’ which was released on September 18th, 2020, Governor Huckabee surprised Lang with a trophy signifying a special induction into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame.

