Offset buys new car for Good Samaritan who helped him after crash

Migos rapper Offset has bought the man who came to his aid after he crashed his car in Atlanta a new motor.

The T-Shirt hitmaker was admitted to hospital on 17 May (18) following the accident, caused by a “crackhead” who the rapper had to swerve to avoid. The hip-hop star lost control of his Dodge Challenger and rammed it into a tree.

A man named Jamar, who witnessed the crash, rushed to Offset’s aid when he realised he was struggling to get out of his smashed vehicle and now the musician, real name Kiari Cephus, has thanked his Good Samaritan by purchasing a new car for him.

In a video published to Instagram Stories, Offset narrates the moment he hands his new pal the keys to his new car.

“I WANT TO THANK @jlckingcash (Jamar) SAVED MY LIFE WHEN I HAD MY ACCIDENT HELPED ME GET TO MY DESTINATION SAFE ON FEET HE WAS WALKING FROM WORK WHEN HE SEEN ME CLIMBING OUT MY CAR SO I BOUGHT HIM A CAR GOD IS GOOD (sic),” Offset captioned the post.

In the footage he also explains that Jamar, who was once car-less, is now the proud owner of a Nissan Altima, thanking the man for helping him get to a medical facility to treat his minor injuries.

Offset’s pregnant fiancee Cardi B previously opened up about the incident on Twitter, telling fans her man is lucky to be alive.

“Crazy how Set had to swerve and hit a tree cause a crackhead was in the middle of the road trying to get hit or kill himself,” she wrote. “But God do unexplainable things! Luckily a man was walking by, walked him home and just vanished. The Lord is real.”

Meanwhile, police officers in Georgia, who were investigating the crash and Offset’s decision to leave the scene with an unnamed stranger, have closed the case. Law enforcement sources told TMZ the investigation is officially closed and the crash has been processed as an abandoned/recovered vehicle case.