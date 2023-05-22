Official Sublime x Slightly Stoopid Afterparty Featuring Eric Wilson of Sublime and Spray Allen

Award Winning Reggae Video Director & Photographer Jeff Pliskin is collaborating with one of the original members of the Godfathers of Reggae Rock – Eric Wilson of Sublime & his new band, Spray Allen.

Having met at Eric’s posh pad in the hills of San Diego, the two are presenting the official afterparty for Slightly Stoopid & Sublime with Rome ( + The Movement & Atmosphere) on Saturday August 26th, 8:00 pm at The Warehouse, 203 Broadway in Amityville under the infamous moniker Raised Fist Propaganda, Pliskin’s media company since 2006.

This afterparty is limited in capacity and is the culmination of Jeff Pliskin’s work in the Reggae/Rock Scene over the past 15 years. Having directed 9 music videos for Slightly Stoopid (3 of them winning Reggae Music Video of the Year) at the San Diego Music Awards with “Don’t Stop,” “No Cocaine,” & “The Prophet,” featuring newly unearthed remastered footage of Bradley Nowell of Sublime – Pliskin is now making plans to film new masterpieces with Eric Wilson & Spray Allen.

“A dream come true,” Pliskin describes it. “I used to listen to Sublime in high school. 40 oz. to freedom was my bible and now I get to work directly with my idols.”

Chris Bowen Vibes, Doah’s Daydream, Butterbrain, & The Happys are set to open the Raised Fist Propaganda event. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time at RaisedFistPropaganda.com