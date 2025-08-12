OF LIMBO Share New “Unplugged” LP, Announce Tour Dates

Rockers OF LIMBO are sharing an introspective side of their music with the release of the new “Unplugged” album. Known for their raucous live shows and hard driving, heavy rock & roll, this new LP showcases a more thoughtful and deeper dive into their lyrical and musical abilities. The album showcases a reflective, acoustic sound with a mix of original songs and covers of 3 of their personal favorites. The LP was self-produced and mixed at their home studio, and mastered by Brian Frederick of Long Beach Mastering.

The LP’s focus track is a cover of the iconic Radiohead track “Street Spirit”. The song delves into the seeming inevitability of troubles and strife in life – and ultimately finding solace in love. The ethereal vocals, supported by the steady acoustic guitar line resemble the constant beating of a heart. OF LIMBO’s Jake Davies says “My all-time most loved Radiohead song. I am so proud of Luke’s guitar work on this cover. He wrote some guitar harmonies that really take it somewhere special. Our friend Lucas Holter from Whiskey & The Wolves is featured with us on this one and knocked it absolutely out of the park with his vocals. I got chills hearing him lay down his takes.”

The video for “Street Spirit” was directed by Brandon Vancour. It was filmed on a beach in the Belmont shore neighborhood in Long Beach. Jake explains “Radiohead’s video for this song is one of my favorite videos of all time. We knew we weren’t gonna be driving an airstream onto the beach and slow-mo me falling off it etc. But we wanted to pay homage to the source material. Black and white, slow-motion moments – very dreamy. Lucas Holter gave a great performance in the video as well – Super proud of this one.”

“Unplugged” LP – Track Listing

1). Estrada

2). Finish What Ya Started (Van Halen Cover)

3). Joke’s On You

4). One Of These Days

5). Street Spirit (Radiohead Cover)

6). Something Real

7). Firetruck

8). Down In A Hole (Alice In Chains Cover – LIVE)

9). Little Darlin’ – LIVE

The band is starting to play live shows in support of the album release, with a more extensive tour being booked for the fall.

Live Shows

Friday, August 8th – Viper Room – Hollywood, CA

Saturday, August 30th – Que Sera – Long Beach, CA

Saturday, Sept.13th — 4th Street Vine – Long Beach, CA

Saturday, October 11th – Constellation Room/House of Blues – Anaheim, CA

Friday, October 31st – V Room – Long Beach CA

Sunday, Dec. 7th – Alex’s Bar – Long Beach, CA

About OF LIMBO: (Acoustic Band):

Jake Davies – Vocals/Rhythm Guitar

Luke Davies – Lead Guitar/Vocals

Jason Klein – Bass

Brothers Jake and Luke Davies were raised in Melbourne, Australia – but relocated to Long Beach, CA to further their music career in the states. The band pride themselves on making every show a party with their unique take on Heavy Rock N’ Roll. Kevin Martin of Candlebox says “OF LIMBO is the last dangerous Rock N’ Roll band you f*&^rs will ever see live”. OF LIMBO play 100+ shows per year, and have toured nationally with Wolfmother, Hinder, Candlebox, Buckcherry, Faster Pussycat, and Blue Oyster Cult, among others. Their high-energy performances create an electric atmosphere that is infectious, making it impossible not to have fun.

The band has been steadily releasing music for the last 6 years, building a solid catalog. In 2023 the release of “California Demon” saw band’s profile grow as the song was placed on multiple playlists on all major DSP platforms, and garnered widespread press acclaim including Loudwire, HEAVY, BraveWords, The PRP, Substream, Medium, Ramzine, Rock N’ Load, and more. 2022’s “Let’s Go” also received adds on multiple playlists on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Pandora. The “Let’s Go” video made several Top 10 lists for Video Of The Year. Other previously released songs include ‘Happened Again, ‘Nothing But Now’; ‘Nicotine’; and ‘Fight For Your Right’ (Beastie Boys cover).