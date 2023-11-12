Observe The 93rd Announce Upcoming Album and Release New Single “We Are Already Dead”

Today theatrical alt-rock duo Observe the 93rd unveil the details of their forthcoming album “Eternalism” and set the tone with their brand new single “We Are Already Dead.” The track sets the stage by conveying the philosophical theory of eternalism, which proposes that the past, present, and future are all equally real and exist now. Given this theory, it means that at this very moment, we are simultaneously unborn, walking the earth, and long dead, just like the lyrics declare. It’s a chilling storyline that warrants ghostly imagery as we are haunted by every version of ourselves simultaneously. The pounding synth, expressive vocals, melodic guitars, and soaring chorus showcase the band’s theatrical hard rock side inspired by Panic! At The Disco, My Chemical Romance, and 30 Seconds to Mars. The band’s full-length album “Eternalism” is set to release on December 15, 2023.

“‘We Are Already Dead’ is the intro track and sets the stage for the main theme of the album- everything has already happened and also is happening, simultaneously. The past, present, and future are all equally real, and we are already dead.” -Derek Henry, Observe The 93rd

Alternative rock band Observe the 93rd was voted the best rock band of 2021 by the Central Pennsylvania Music Awards and for good reason. The name, ‘Observe the 93rd,’ is a reference to the Observable Universe, which is 93 billion lightyears in diameter and constantly expanding, and a Da Vinci quote, “Observation is the key to understanding.” As time passes, more light is able to reach us and more of the universe is revealed to us. This sentiment poetically intertwines with their musical and personal mission statement to collect experiences that broaden our perspectives and allow us to better understand ourselves as time passes, just like the universe.

Each raw, visceral track is guided by feelings, experiences, failures, triumphs, suffering, joy, and any other abstract internal entity that yearns to be expressed through melody. With every Observe the 93rd release comes a new puzzle piece in their musical galaxy that is intertwined with easter eggs and secret hints that tie all of their releases into one expansive story about life. Vocalist/guitarist Derek Henry and drummer Dylan Zepp created more than just a band, it’s a universe for fans to dive into.

Beyond their fanbase, they have received recognition for their performances in 13 major cities alongside Foxy Shazam, Three Days Grace, Stone Temple Pilots, Puddle of Mudd, Flyleaf, Drowning Pool, Saliva, Joyous Wolf, P.O.D., Seether, and more.