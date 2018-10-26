O.A.R. New Single, Video, Album & Tour

O.A.R. has released a new single, “Miss You All The Time “ via RED MUSIC, and is available now on all digital platforms. Listen to the single HERE

“Miss You All The Time” the debut track from the forthcoming 2019 album, The Mighty, is off to a great start at radio. Two weeks after release, the single is already chart-bound at adult Top 40, with major market airplay across the country including SiriusXM, Minneapolis, Atlanta, Washington D.C., Albany, Columbus, Denver, Pittsburgh and many more.

When asked about the inspiration for the new song, lead singer and songwriter Marc Roberge says, “Miss You All The Time is about finding hope in spite of great loss, and holding on to light no matter how badly you want to let go.”

O.A.R. also dropped a new video for “Miss You All The Time”, which can be viewed HERE. Produced by SHOTS and directed by Rudy Mancuso, the video has already received nearly 2.5 million views in less than a week.

O.A.R. is currently in the studio putting the final touches on The Mighty , set for release in spring 2019.

The band has also announced a series of 2018 tour dates, kicking off November 15 in Cincinnati, Ohio. For further info and to purchase tickets visit: www.liveoar.com/tour

O.A.R. FALL /WINTER 2018 TOUR DATES:

Nov 15 Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

Nov 16 Saint Louis, MO @ The Pageant

Nov 17 Detroit, MI @ Fillmore Detroit

Nov 18 Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

Nov 30 Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

Dec 1 Staten Island, NY @ St. George Theatre

Dec 2 Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

Dec 6 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

Dec 7 Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theater

Dec 8 Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

Dec 9 Jim Thorpe, PA @ Penn’s Peak

Dec 15 Washington, DC @ The Anthem

O.A.R. first began to develop their unique sound while in high school in Rockville, Maryland. With three albums under their belt before they finished college, the band began pursuing their musical dreams full time in the summer of 2001. By the end of 2008, the band had released six studio albums and three live double disc CDs. To date O.A.R. has sold close to 2 million albums and more than 2 million concert tickets, including two sold-out shows at New York City’s Madison Square Garden and Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado. In 2011, the band released the album, King, which debuted at No. 12 on the Billboard 200 chart, No. 3 on the Billboard Digital Album Chart, and was No. 3 at iTunes. King was the follow-up to the band’s 2008 release, All Sides, which contains the platinum hit single “Shattered.” The band’s album, The Rockville LP, debuted at #1 on the Billboard Independent Albums chart and #6 on the Top Current Rock Albums chart. Upon its release, The Rockville LP hit the top spot on the iTunes Rock Albums chart and #3 on iTunes Overall Albums chart. The album features the songs “Favorite Song”, “Two Hands Up” and smash hit, “Peace”. O.A.R. has performed on such national TV shows as The Today Show, Live with Kelly and Michael, CONAN, and 2015 Special Olympics Opening Ceremony. In 2015, they performed in New York City’s Times Square New Year’s Eve Celebration to a live audience of over 1.5 million plus their concert was broadcast in a worldwide webcast reaching millions of fans!. 2016 marked the band’s 20th anniversary with the release of their new album, XX; a career-spanning collection that shines a light on key moments from the band’s illustrious career and features two new songs including the new single “I Go Through” which was written and recorded as the cameras rolled during the captivating six-part docu-series Evolution of a Song. O.A.R is currently in the studio wrapping up their ninth studio album, The Mighty, set for release in spring 2019.