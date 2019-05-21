NYC’s reggae-pop fusion artist Betti Mac shares upbeat single “Billionaires”

NYC-based and Jamaican native Betti Mac shares her new single “Billionaires” today. An upbeat pop track provides a dance-fusion mix to groove to in the coming summer months. It comes off her upcoming debut EP titled Beth McFarlane, due out later this month.

Leading with a dance, pop-remix style, Betti Mac also pulls notes of reggae, RnB and modern pop influences into the track. The single pushes the powerful message to live your life, and aim high, letting music and happiness lead the way, regardless of what others think. Betti Mac shared, “Billionaires is a positive up-beat song that everyone can relate to. In these times, it’s easier now than ever to be a millionaire so why not go higher and thrive to be a billionaire.”

The lyrics of “Live your life / and be free” open to a pulsing track, pushing a much-needed message in an over-saturated and busy world. It’s easy to get caught up in the day-to-day worries of life – especially in the hustle and bustle of NYC – and Betti Mac reminds listeners to be themselves, follow their dreams, and enjoy the ride. Hailing from Jamaica, Betti Mac fuses together a unique sound from a diverse range of influences including reggae-greats such as JC Lodge and Pam Hall, to pop legends including Whitney Houston. “Being from Jamaica W.I. and growing up there is everything ‘BettiMac’ music where Reggae is concerned, but the pop part of my music is a mixture of American & European music as I’m influenced by both cultures.”

Her upcoming EP, Beth McFarlane, due out May 31, provides seven tracks ranging from emotive and moving slow-burners, to energizing, upbeat tracks like “Billionaires”. Betti Mac offers originals as well as some covers on the release, with a notable tribute of Whitney Houston’s “Where Do Broken Hearts Go”.

“Billionaires” is out everywhere today including Spotify, Apple Music, and Bandcamp. Betti Mac performs in the greater NYC area on a regular basis, and fans can stay tuned for her upcoming EP by following her on on major social media channels including Facebook and her website.

FOLLOW BETTI MAC