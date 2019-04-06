NYC Singer-songwriter MATT DOBKIN Releases Six Songs of Protest EP

Native New Yorker Matt Dobkin, a veteran musician, journalist, author, editor and Metropolitan Opera marketing executive, Dobkin pools his talents from his diverse background to create his fourth studio album, entitled Six Songs of Protest. Dobkin channels his emotions and thoughts on today’s political landscape into six songs about organizing to effect change, similar to the way music legends like Marvin Gaye, Joan Baez, and Bob Dylan did through their music.

Dobkin joins a number of engaged American artists across various disciplines who are using music, literature, visual arts and other forms as a means to express their opinions on the current state of political affairs. After being inspired by an article by legendary feminist activist Gloria Steinem about rising and taking action, Dobkin wrote the songs that now comprise his new EP, Six Songs of Protest. The EP includes five original songs by Dobkin with a distinct flavor but rooted in blues-based structures. The sixth track, “Power and the Glory”, is a cover of a song by Phil Ochs, a lesser known early contemporary of Bob Dylan, who wrote the song about the potential of the country if governed properly. On the EP, Dobkin teams up with veteran NYC recording and session musicians from the jazz and Broadway music scenes, including Teresa Stanley, who performed on Broadway in The Color Purple.

Not new to the music scene, Matt Dobkin began his musical career when he was nine and started singing as a boy soprano in the Metropolitan Opera children’s chorus. Since 2009, he has released two albums and an EP, spanning the genres of pop, funk, soul, and alt-country.

Check out the new Matt Dobkin EP, Six Songs of Protest, available now on iTunes, Amazon and Spotify.

