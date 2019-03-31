NYC SINGER/SONGWRITER MATT DOBKIN RELEASES NEW EP SIX SONGS OF PROTEST – OUT NOW!

Artist and native New Yorker Matt Dobkin is not going to take it anymore. A veteran musician, journalist, author, editor and Metropolitan Opera marketing executive, Dobkin pulls his talents from his diverse background to create his fourth studio album, entitled Six Songs of Protest. Like many Americans who were shocked by the 2016 Presidential election results, Dobkin felt compelled to take action. He decided to channel his emotions and thoughts on today’s political landscape into six songs about organizing to affect change, with an emphasis on a number of issues that remain relevant from past decades into the present. The album addresses White House corruption, police brutality, environmental issues, and gay cruising, and also features a Phil Ochs cover about hope.

Dobkin joins a number of engaged American artists across various disciplines who are using music, literature, visual arts and other forms as a means to channel and express their frustration with the current state of political affairs. As he says in the lead-off track, “Organize”: Calling on the people / take to the streets / raise voices loud / drown out the Tweets.

On March 22nd, 2019, Matt Dobkin released his new body of work, Six Songs of Protest, available now on iTunes, Amazon and Spotify.

Born and raised in NYC, Matt Dobkin’s musical career began when he was nine and started singing as a boy soprano in the Metropolitan Opera children’s chorus. Since 2009, he has released two albums and an EP, spanning the genres of pop, funk, soul, and alt-country.

Following the 2016 U.S. presidential election, Dobkin experienced extreme disappointment in the country’s current political state. An article by legendary feminist activist Gloria Steinem about rising and taking action galvanized Dobkin to voice his concerns about the current administration through his music. Two years later, he produced his new EP, Six Songs of Protest, consisting of five original songs each crafted by Dobkin with a distinct flavor but rooted in blues-based structures. The sixth track, “Power and the Glory”, is a cover of a song by Phil Ochs, a lesser known early contemporary of Bob Dylan, who wrote the song about the potential of the country if governed properly. On the EP, Dobkin teams up with veteran NYC recording and session musicians from the jazz and Broadway music scenes, including Teresa Stanley, who performed on Broadway in The Color Purple.

