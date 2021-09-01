NYC Singer-Songwriter David D’Alessio “Crazy Love” New Single from New EP This Far Apart

Love has always been compared to a powerful drug. Psychologist JoAnn Deak once stated “romantic love is not an emotion, it’s a drive.” NYC-based singer-songwriter David D’Alessio conveys these sentiments in his upcoming single “Crazy Love,” from his new EP, This Far Apart, that comes out this fall. The mellow ballad tells the story of detaching from a dysfunctional relationship fraught with dizzying highs and plummeting lows. D’Alessio shares a personal yet universal story in his latest single “Crazy Love,” set to be released on August 20, 2021.

The process of creating music has always been cathartic for the Hawaiian-born D’Alessio. Drawing inspiration from life’s more subtle and traumatic experiences, the Manhattanite turns pivotal moments into melodies. With his previous singles “Before Tonight” and “Throw Yourself in Front of It” showcasing the songwriter’s storytelling capability, D’Alessio delivers his most intimate track to date.

Check out the new single by David D’Alessio, “Crazy Love,” out on all streaming platforms now. Look out for the artist’s new EP, This Far Apart, out September 24, 2021.

On November 17th, 2021, at 7:00 PM, catch David D’Alessio performing live at Rockwood Music Hall in New York City, Stage 3. For more info