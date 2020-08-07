NYC Pop Trio Running Lights Releases “One in a Million”

Rising pop band Running Lights, consisting of Mike and Nick Squillante, and Stephen Ranellone, has released “One in a Million,” an uplifting summer track that inspires listeners to cherish those you love, whether they be new relationships or old, and live life to the fullest. Combining a catchy, uptempo dance-pop beat that is sure to make your feet tap with confident, emotional vocals, “One in a Million” sounds like the way butterflies feel when you fall in love. The single is now available on digital music platforms worldwide.

Quarantining during the last few months has left many people separated from their loved ones. If we learned anything from the pandemic, it’s that life is short and not to let an opportunity pass. “One in a Million” is a euphonious reminder to treasure those closest to us, both metaphorically and physically. “‘One in a Million’ is simply about letting go, being present, and embracing the magic that sometimes wanders across your path,” explains lead singer and guitarist Mike Squillante. “Put simply, even love needs love sometimes. If you don’t nurture the love you have, it’ll die regardless of if it’s new or old.” The catchy track details two lovers’ romantic late night on the town and is brimming with upbeat, affectionate vocals. The chorus zealously exclaims, “Take you anywhere that you want to go if you hold my hand when the lights get low. Cause it’s me and you and that makes two, but I swear we’re one in a million.” The electro-pop beat then subsides momentarily before the rapturous sounds of the drum and keyboard return as the song reaches its emotional pinnacle. “One in a Million” reminds listeners to savor the divine moments in life. “Take a leap of faith and fall in love. Don’t let an opportunity pass you by.”

Running Lights are no strangers to hard work; it’s a deep-rooted notion that has been a cornerstone of their Italian working-class upbringing paired with an unwavering passion for music. The New York-born siblings, Mike and Nick Squillante have had music take front and center, whether it was their dad playing the piano or their mom listening to 90’s country music. Joining the brothers is childhood friend Stephen Ranellone, who has been hooked on drumming since he was given his first set in the 6th grade. All three members bring with them notable accomplishments and experiences in the industry. Mike has toured as a guitarist and keyboardist for major label acts such as Melanie Martinez (Atlantic) and Gnash (Atlantic), Nick works as an engineer at NYC’s legendary Electric Lady Studios with notable artists such as Frank Ocean, Bon Jovi, and Mumford & Sons; and Stephen is a Warped Tour veteran and the touring drummer with indie artist, Pronoun (Sleep Well Records). In 2018, Running Lights signed a deal with hit-making powerhouse label, IDAP Music, home to multi-platinum producer/songwriter William Larsen (Nico and Vinz “Am I Wrong,” Kygo “Stay,” Florida Georgia Line “H.O.L.Y.”).

“One in a Million” is indicative of the lively, self-reflective themes Running Lights have been exploring in recent songs. For the listener, the song cultivates a strong sense of devotion and admiration towards one’s significant others (old or new) and spreads a message of not taking things for granted. Keep up with Running Lights by visiting RunningLightsMusic.com.