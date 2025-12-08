NYC Lounge Pop Duo Moon Radio Channels a Dreamy Escape on New Single “Shangri-La”

Moon Radio — the spellbinding collaboration between native New Yorker Julia Haltigan and Japanese vibraphone virtuoso Yusuke Yamamoto — returns with their new single, “Shangri-La,” a shimmering meditation on wonder, escape, and the search for paradise in a chaotic world.

“It’s a reminder that the path to bliss is rarely a straight line, but a series of luminous stops along the way,” remarks lead singer, Julia Haltigan. Yusuke Yamamoto.adds, “for me, the vibraphone is like light — it moves, it shimmers, it creates space between worlds. With ‘Shangri-La,’ we wanted to open a door into that space and invite listeners in.”

Following their hypnotic debut single “Lust For The Moon,” Moon Radio continues to expand its universe of lush textures and surreal beauty. “Shangri-La” unfolds like a cinematic daydream — guided by ethereal vocals, marimba and vibraphone, and a constellation of mysterious shakers, bells, and vintage synths. The result is equal parts nostalgic and otherworldly — like Martin Denny scoring a David Lynch dream sequence.

Produced by Grammy winner Torbitt Schwartz (Run the Jewels, Elvis Costello) “Shangri-La” captures the duo’s analog charm and their shared fascination with sound as story — where every tone is a scene, and every rhythm a reflection of something felt but unseen.

Moon Radio is currently expanding its sonic world through a series of singles and visual pieces that merge music, film, and surreal storytelling — an unfolding narrative exploring what it means to dream, desire, and drift between worlds.