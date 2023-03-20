nxtime Releases Satisfying New Single Medicine

Neo-R&B/pop rockers nxtime are proud to present the remedy for your winter blues – a rollicking new single entitled “Medicine”, which is now available for your aural pleasure on Spotify and all the major music services.

nxtime was founded in 2019 by Ray Rubio (singer/songwriter/producer), Nate Christensen (guitarist/producer), and Imhotep Williams (drummer). They deliver upbeat, danceable rhythms with modern yet nostalgic melodies, combined with classic R&B tones and an 80’s pop synth-soaked ethos that is both familiar and unique.

Under the mentorship of renowned veteran producer, Mike Rogers (“Groove is in the Heart”), nxtime has spent the last several years hard at work in the studio, releasing fourteen songs, amassing over two-million streams on Spotify. The group’s evident talent and uncompromising work-ethic are what made Rogers excited to work with them. He remarked, “nxtime is one of those unique bands that is musically very accessible but has a level of sophistication that you rarely find in today’s pop music.”

When the weather is good, nxtime can also regularly be seen busking in NYC’s Central Park for large crowds and have recently performed several well received shows at The Bowery Electric, Chelsea Music Hall among others.

