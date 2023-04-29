nxtime Presents Upbeat New Track Renaissance bb

Fast moving Pop/R&B newcomers nxtime have announced the release of their latest single “Renaissance bb” feat. ord minami, now available on Spotify and all the major music services.

LISTEN TO RENAISSANCE BB

Renaissance bb is a lively new track that is sure to get people moving! Hot on the heels of their previous release “Medicine”, the infectious beat for the song was created by the collaborator ord minami & was produced by Mike Rogers, who has worked with some of the biggest names in the music industry, and was engineer on Deee-Lite’s legendary “Groove Is in the Heart”.

nxtime was founded in 2019 by Ray Rubio (singer/songwriter/producer), Nate Christensen (guitarist/producer), and Imhotep Williams (drummer). They deliver upbeat, danceable rhythms with modern yet nostalgic melodies, combined with classic R&B tones and an 80’s pop synth-soaked ethos that is both familiar and unique.

Under the mentorship of renowned veteran producer, Mike Rogers (“Groove is in the Heart”), nxtime has spent the last several years hard at work in the studio, releasing fourteen songs, amassing over two-million streams on Spotify. The group’s evident talent and uncompromising work-ethic are what made Rogers excited to work with them. He remarked, “nxtime is one of those unique bands that is musically very accessible but has a level of sophistication that you rarely find in today’s pop music.”

Catch nxtime on tour with scheduled dates at the Merrick Spring Festival (4/29) and 89 North (5/4), Montauk Music Festival (5/20), Jones Beach Bandshell (date tbd) and more.

When the weather is good, nxtime can also regularly be seen busking in NYC’s Central Park for large crowds and have recently performed several well received shows at The Bowery Electric, Chelsea Music Hall among others.

