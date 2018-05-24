NSAI To Host Nashville Songwriter Awards In September

The Nashville Songwriters Association International

The NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS ASSOCIATION INTERNATIONAL (NSAI) will host its annual NASHVILLE SONGWRITER AWARDS at the RYMAN AUDITORIUM in NASHVILLE on WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 19th. ARISTA NASHVILLE’s LANCO and WARNER BROS./WAR’s CHRIS JANSON have been confirmed as performers for the event with additional performances to be announced in the coming weeks.

GRAND OLE OPRY member BILL ANDERSON will be awarded the NSAI’s highest honor, the KRIS KRISTOFFERSON Lifetime Achievement Award. Other honorees will include the 2018 Song Of The Year, Songwriter Of The Year, Songwriter-Artist Of The Year, and NSAI’s annual list of “10 Songs I Wish I’d Written” as selected by NASHVILLE’s professional songwriters.