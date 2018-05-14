NRHoF Announces 2018 Nominees, Industry Voting Begins Monday

Voting for the 2018 National Radio Hall of Fame Inductees begins Monday. The 24 nominations in six categories were determined by the organization’s Nominating Committee. Four of those categories will be voted on by a voting participant panel comprised of nearly 1,000 industry pros. Among the nominees are Jonathon Brandmeier, Preston and Steve, Bob Rivers, Jim Kerr, Kim Komando, Walt “Baby” Love and Ellen K.

Industry members who vote will receive confidential ballots from the online voting service, Votem, which is also used by the Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame. Votes will be tallied by certified public accounting firm Miller Kaplan Arase, LLP. The other two categories will be voted on by the public, also via Votem. Public voting commences June 4 for eight nominations for Music Format On-Air Personality and Spoken Word On-Air Personality.

National Radio Hall of Fame Chairman Kraig Kitchin said, “I personally appreciate the challenging task that our Nominating Committee accepts each year to officially nominate talent from an infinite list of deserving individuals. Congratulations to this year’s nominees, an excellent selection of our industry’s finest.”

Nominees To Be Voted On By Voting Participant Panel:

Active Local/Regional (10 years or more)

Jonathon Brandmeier, Chicago

Jim Harper and The Breakfast Club, Detroit

Preston and Steve (Preston Elliot, Steve Morrison), Philadelphia

Bob Rivers, Seattle

Longstanding Local/Regional (20 years or more)

Mike Francesa, New York

Johnny Holliday, Washington, D.C.

Jim Kerr, New York

Charles Laquidara, Boston

Active Network/Syndication (10 years or more)

Nanci Donnellan, The Fabulous Sports Babe

Kim Komando, The Kim Komando Show

Marketplace

Mike Golic and Mike Greenberg, Mike & Mike

Longstanding Network/Syndication (20 years or more)

John Garabedian, Open House Party

Walt “Baby” Love, Gospel Traxx

Dr. Laura Schlessinger, The Dr. Laura Program

Robert Siegel, All Things Considered

Nominees To Be Voted On By Listeners Nationwide:

Music Format On-Air Personality

Ellen K

Kid Kelly

Angie Martinez

John Tesh

Spoken Word On-Air Personality

Mark Levin

Joe Madison

George Noory

Jim Rome

Inductees will be announced on June 25. The induction ceremony will be held Thursday, November 15 for the first time at New York City landmark Guastavino’s located in midtown Manhattan.