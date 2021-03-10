Now At Latin Radio Chris Milo “Poisoned Love”
17-year-old singer/songwriter Chris Milo is a professional recording artist, producer, multi-instrumentalist and dancer from Long Island, NY, of Cuban/Puerto Rican and Italian descent.
Chris is also an accomplished dancer, having appeared at numerous, international Latin Ballroom competitions. He has also performed on numerous main stage theater productions in the NY area.
Chris’s debut single, “Poisoned Love”, along with a Spanish version entitled “Amor Venenoso”, were written, produced and composed by Chris in both English and Spanish. Chris’s next original song “memories” will be released soon in a forthcoming debut EP.
Additional Artist/Song Information:
Artist Name: Chris Milo
Song Title: Poisoned Love
Publishing: Christopher Darrin Milo
Publishing Affiliation: BMI
Album Title: Poisoned Love
Record Label: Milo Music
