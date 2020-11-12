Notelle Shares “Diet Change,” Her Most Personal Single Yet

(October 23rd, 2020 – Nashville, TN) Unafraid of the dark, singer/songwriter Notelle finds inspiration in the shadows, turning her pain into something unpolished, something hauntingly powerful. Known for her “nightmare pop” sound, Notelle steps outside her element, delivering something more vulnerable with her newest single “Diet Change” — written in the midst of pain, “Diet Change” is raw, unfiltered and a complex, yet honest depiction of what it’s like to heal from heartbreak. Click to listen now: cmdshft.ffm.to/dietchange

Hints of her industrial influences are found in the heavy, yet subtle bass tones, all of which are supporting her breathy, emotive vocal. With no true percussion section, “Diet Change” relies on a thoughtfully arranged, organic piano lead to drive the song along. Delicate, boundary-pushing production weaves in and out, with added flourishes over top, allowing the true focal point of this track to shine through — the intentional songwriting. Conversationally elevated lyric writing gives a real, powerful, but somehow still heart-wrenching understanding of Notelle’s pain. It’s the moment when you realize that who you love, what you seek out, and what you consume emotionally shapes your reality. It’s the moment when you realize it’s time for a “Diet Change.”

Notelle shares her raw emotions behind the new single, stating that “Diet Change” is by far the most personal song [she’s] ever released, leaving her feeling terrified, as if she’s bleeding out in front of the world. As a songwriter, she writes for others constantly, but with “Diet Change,” she was writing for herself.