North Star Boys Drop Debut EP, “Panic”

North Star Boys (NSB), a rising Asian-American creator group and pop band, is excited to announce the release of their debut EP “PANIC”. The EP features three dynamic tracks including the title track “PANIC”, “MISERY” and “MIRACLE”, with lyrical nods to mental health, relatable life challenges, and relationships.

The band is thrilled to share their music with fans across the world, and this EP drop preludes the beginning of an exciting journey for the 7-member group. Following the release of “PANIC”, North Star Boys will embark on their first-ever 25-city North American Tour, performing songs from the new EP as well as fan-favorites “SUNSHINE” and the band’s first single, “you are my star”.

The EP was written and produced by North Star Boys’ lead vocalist, Oliver Moy. “After doing a few shows in Asia and Texas last year, I’ve been looking forward to the next opportunity to connect with our fans. We haven’t been to many of these cities before so we are excited to meet new Stars and hug some familiar faces” said Moy.

North Star Boys Co-Founder, Sebastian Moy, shared his excitement about the upcoming EP and tour, “We’ve been collaborating tirelessly with amazing producers and writers to help us bring our music to the next level and are incredibly proud of this EP. We can’t wait to perform these new tracks live on our Saturday Night Tour and hope our music will have a positive impact on our fans.”

Fans can listen to the EP on all music platforms HERE

Tickets for the tour are available now by visiting https://www.northstarboys.com/tour/

You can follow NSB on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter

About the North Star Boys

North Star Boys (NSB) is a leading Asian-American creator group and pop band, founded in August 2021 by brothers Oliver Moy and Sebastian Moy, joined by members, Regie Macalino, Ryan Nguyen, Justin Phan, Darren Liang, and Kane Ratan. Lacking Asian-American representation in the media growing up, NSB yearns to fill that void and inspire the younger generation of minorities and dreamers. Amassing over 55 million followers combined on social media platforms, NSB has cultivated a loyal audience, having released their first fan track “you are my star” and debut single, “SUNSHINE” in 2022. Along with thriving in social media and music, NSB has accumulated over 20 million monthly views on their syndicated Snapchat shows and plans to release 4 additional shows on the platform this year. Through their strong ties with the community and emphasis on culture, NSB will continue to expand their reach across various verticals by advancing their ongoing relationships with major fashion and lifestyle brands.

Contact

Juliana Martins

Eleven11 Media Relations

juliana@eleven11mediarelations.com

SOURCE North Star Boys