Nordic Daughter Releases Return To The Wild

Nordic Daughter, the Alternative Viking Folk Band is releasing another single “Return To The Wild”. The song was released May 15th to Honor Beltane. This song is intimate and fragile implementing natural sounds and layers that the band hasn’t incorporated into the music to date. The blended soundtrack like quality of the song is begging for placement on a Hollywood soundtrack!

Return to the Wild is a call to people to remember they are part of this world in ancient ways we have forgotten. We are all animals working to live in symbiosis with the environment and other beings on the planet. It is a reminder that we are all part of one spirit and one energy that is constantly trying to understand itself, as much as we are learning to understand the individual existence we experience in this finite lifetime.



The Duo is offering a new service for the public looking to write their own stories in song. Check out services available to the public on their website. Learn more about our offerings at https://www.nordicdaughter.com/events