Nomination Deadline Approaching for Country Radio Hall Of Fame Class of 2020

Nominations for the Country Radio Hall of Fame Class of 2020 are now being accepted and must be received by Oct. 28, 2019. Interested parties can submit nominations here.

The 2020 Hall of Fame inductees will be revealed at Country Radio Seminar 2020 by superstar vocal trio Rascal Flatts, which will take place Feb. 19-21, 2020, at the Omni Hotel in downtown Nashville, Tenn.

CRB’s Country Radio Hall of Fame Committee Chairman Joel Raab commented, “We would love to have the valuable input of the Country Radio and Music Community to help us nominate the best and brightest who deserve the recognition of their peers.”

Information regarding the date, location, sponsorship opportunities and ticket prices for the Country Radio Hall of Fame Dinner and Awards ceremony will be available in the coming months.

The Country Radio Hall of Fame is dedicated to the recognition of individuals who have made significant contributions to the radio industry over a 20-year period, 15 of which must be in the Country format.

The Country Radio Hall of Fame was founded in 1974 to recognize outstanding individuals working in the broadcasting industry who are promoting the Country radio format. The Hall of Fame has two categories: Radio and On-Air Personality. The CRB President’s Award and the Artist Career Achievement Award are also recognized at the event.

Submissions received after the deadline will be placed under consideration for the 2021 Country Radio Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Visit www.CountryRadioSeminar.com for more information.